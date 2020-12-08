Despite ongoing efforts, child care remains an underpaid and undersupplied industry in the city, despite numerous efforts to assist providers.
On Monday, Dubuque city officials and representatives from local nonprofit organizations spoke with Dubuque City Council members on the ongoing shortage of child care options for residents.
Child care access has remained an ongoing challenge for the community for several years. Tara Roddick, child care consultant supervisor for Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral, said there has been a 19% decline in child care providers in the area over the past five years, while child care facilities have seen a 60% to 90% turnover rate for employees.
“Your community has to have quality child care,” Roddick said. “We do have some availability now, but I don’t see that sustaining.”
Several nonprofit organizations have partnered as part of a coalition to address the ongoing child care needs in the community, including Dubuque County Early Childhood, Northeast Iowa Community College, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and several more.
The coalition has attempted to combat an issue that has consistently plagued the child care industry: low wages.
The current average wage for a child care provider is between $9 and $13.74 per hour. This cost comes with the required training needed to be certified to work as a provider in Iowa.
“By the time they get those trainings complete, they realize they are making $9 per hour,” said Abigail Degenhardt, executive director of Dubuque County Early Childhood. “We need to start coming up with ways to provide higher wages.”
Jill Connors, economic development director for the city, said sufficiently increasing the wages of child care workers will likely require legislation at the state or federal level.
“We’re talking about a broken business model,” Connors said. “It’s expensive for parents and it’s low wages for the providers.”
Dubuque City Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he believes child care should be treated as a public necessity, similarly to public schooling.
“It’s very hard to make child care profitable,” Cavanagh said. “What can we do to help the workers make a wage that would make sense?”
Training prospective child care workers also remains a challenge for the industry.
Erin Powers-Daley, director of recruitment for NICC, said the college has worked to provide flexible child care short term certification classes, including providing easier access to the classes for participants.
“The goal was to eliminate the barriers for the work force and for education,” Powers-Daley said.
While progress has been made by these organizations, ongoing efforts still remain to continue to improve child care.
Degenhardt said her organization has recently adopted a new child development home initiative, which works to encourage people to open their houses as home child care facilities.
Powers-Daley said her organization continues to modify its training program to further reduce barriers for those wishing but unable to attend child care certification classes.
Paul Duster, director of community initiatives for the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said his organization continues to work with local employers on how they can assist in creating easier access to child care for their employees.
Connors also commented that the need to address child care legislatively appears to be gaining momentum at the state level.
Despite this progress, child care remains in a severely deficient state, Connors said, and there is still much work left to be done.
“We think this is both a short term and a long term issue for our community,” Connors said. “If we can get this right, wouldn’t that be fantastic?”