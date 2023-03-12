Laura Dolehide has been a devout Catholic throughout her life, reverently attending Mass weekly.
Her church, St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque, serves as both the anchor of her faith and a place of community to gather with her fellow Catholics.
Like her fellow parishioners, the Dubuque resident often thinks about the future of her church. She lived in town when Archdiocese of Dubuque closed St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque in 2010.
For her and many area Catholics, the eventual closure of other parishes seems almost imminent.
“I was visiting Spain, and I saw these beautiful churches that were closed for good,” Dolehide said. “No matter where you go, this is something that is happening.”
The future viability of the area’s Catholic churches isn’t just on the minds of parishioners. For several years, leaders of Archdiocese of Dubuque have been weighing the future of their 165 parishes as the number of available priests declines and weekly Mass attendance dwindles.
The archdiocese now is developing a new strategy that will lay the groundwork for determining which churches remain open and which eventually will close or merge. It also aims to head off future closures, though, by helping churches set goals to increase their vitality so they can continue their missions.
It is through this new strategy that the Dubuque archdiocese hopes to secure the future of the Catholic church locally.
“We have put parishes on notice by having these strong conversations about vitality and goal setting,” said Kim Hermsen, director of pastoral planning and leadership development at the Dubuque archdiocese. “We want them to know that we may have to make some difficult decisions moving forward.”
Declining numbers
Hermsen was promoted in December 2021 from her position as the archdiocese’s superintendent of Catholic schools to become the director of pastoral planning and leadership development, a new position designed specifically to examine the viability of parishes.
Her office at the Pastoral Center in Dubuque holds myriad reminders of her faith, including crosses and boards plastered with Bible quotes. The largest wall of her office, however, is dominated by two maps of the Dubuque archdiocese.
Both maps list every parish and pastorate in the archdiocese, which encompasses the northeastern quarter of Iowa. One map shows detailed statistical breakdowns of each parish and pastorate’s performance, such as Mass attendance and parish membership. The other is covered with colored tacks, with each color delineating the approximate number of families belonging to each parish.
Having been in her position for more than a year, Hermsen knows well the challenges local parishes face to remain open.
A study by Faith Communities Today found that Catholic and orthodox Christian congregations in the U.S. saw a 9.11% median decline in attendance from 2015 to 2020. The number of registered Catholics in the Dubuque archdiocese has decreased from 211,847 in 2003 to 183,586 in 2023.
Public Religion Research Institute in 2020 found that 23% of Dubuque, Jackson and Delaware County residents identified as religiously unaffiliated. The percent of people who identified as religiously unaffiliated was slightly lower in Clayton County, at 19%.
A decline in churchgoers doesn’t just mean fewer pews filled. Parishioners are the lifeblood of a parish, Hermsen said, providing churches with stronger community engagement and financial stability.
“Parishes are funded by the people that participate in their ministries, so looking at revenues versus expenses is absolutely key,” she said.
Priest shortage
The Archdiocese also faces a growing shortage of priests to lead its churches.
A 2023 report by Vocation Ministry found the number of active religious priests in the U.S. declined by 14% from 2014 to 2021.
In the Dubuque archdiocese, there are 73 active priests. Over the next five years, 12 of them will be eligible for retirement and only eight new priests are expected to be ordained.
“That’s assuming all eight people in seminary actually go all the way through,” Hermsen said. “We also have to consider if a current priest falls ill.”
So far, the archdiocese has bolstered its number of priests by finding them internationally, with 11 such priests currently serving in the archdiocese. However, Hermsen said relying on bringing in priests from outside the country is not a long-term solution for the shortage.
“With their visas, they can typically only be here for three to five years,” she said. “They are part of the stopgap right now.”
The shrinking number of active Catholics and declining number of priests has led the Dubuque archdiocese to cluster some of its parishes into larger pastorates, merge multiple churches into single parishes and to close some churches entirely.
In 2013, the St. Joseph and Holy Family parishes merged in Mason City, Iowa, and plans are in the works to close one of those churches eventually. In 2019, the St. Mary and St. Henry parishes in Marshalltown, Iowa, merged.
This year, six parishes in the northwest corner of the archdiocese are studying a possible merger.
The Rev. Steve Garner, pastor for Holy Spirit Parish, which oversees three churches in Dubuque, said the Catholic Church is moving into a new age characterized by fewer priests and a decline in attendance. Amid those trends, local parishes must find a way to continue their missions with fewer resources.
“A lot of this is still being fleshed out,” Garner said. “How can we as priests cover all this with less priests?”
Parishes stretched thin
The Rev. John Haugen drives about 2,100 miles every month, traveling to and from the five parishes that make up the Emmaus Pastorate, which encompasses Colesburg, Edgewood, Elkader, Strawberry Point and Volga.
On top of driving between those communities, Haugen has his plate full conducting four Masses per week, holding funeral services, visiting parishioners and serving on multiple parish councils.
He works six days a week and is given every Monday off, though he admitted that even those days often are spent doing some work.
Asked if he could handle the workload if another church were added to the pastorate, Haugen had a clear answer.
“If somebody talks to me about getting another parish, I’m going to sock them,” he said.
Haugen is one of five priests in the Dubuque archdiocese who serves as pastor for five parishes. As the number of priests has declined, the archdiocese has moved to consolidate rural churches into larger pastorates, in which single priests are responsible for managing and offering Mass to multiple parishes.
Some of these pastorates, such as Haugen’s, have consolidated to the point that not all of them can hold Mass every weekend, since Catholic law only allows priests to conduct Mass four times per weekend. Weekend Mass in Haugen’s pastorate is held on a rotating schedule, with one church missing out each week.
Hermsen said the two largest pastorates in the archdiocese have six parishes, but that is the maximum number of parishes archdiocese leaders believe one priest can handle.
The Rev. Tyler Raymond, whose St. John Baptist de la Salle Pastorate contains the five parishes in Balltown, Holy Cross, Luxemburg, Rickardsville and Sherrill, said that between traveling among parishes, attending nightly parish meetings, signing checks, checking on the sick and visiting the Catholic school in Holy Cross, he finds it easy to stay busy.
“I don’t think I’ve changed my oil before quite so often,” Raymond said. “I try to make sure that I accommodate all the parishes that we serve.”
Some pastorates also have started being managed by lay people instead of a priest. Heart of Mary Cluster, which includes the parishes of Urbana, Walker and Vinton, is led by Parish Life Coordinator Marcia Reilly, who oversees the finances of the parishes, prepares annual budgets, plans and prepares funerals and wakes and oversees parish staff, roles typically given to a parish’s assigned priest.
As a result of Reilly’s position, Heart of Mary Cluster does not have an assigned pastor. Instead, the chaplain of the nearby Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids serves as the cluster’s sacramental priest, conducting Mass and performing other duties reserved for those ordained by the church.
“I have had some parishioners tell me they have the best of both worlds,” Reilly said. “I am able to handle the business of the parishes, and he can do what he was called or ordained to do, provide spiritual care and guidance.”
While the consolidation of parishes into larger pastorates offers a solution to keep those churches operating, Haugen said there are even greater strains on parishes when a priest’s time and attention is spread over many of them, particularly when it comes to developing relationships in those parishes to foster strong communities of faith.
“I think at a certain point there is diminishing returns,” Haugen said. “Pastoring is about relationships, and it’s hard to do that when you have that many parishes.”
Christopher James, associate professor of evangelism and missional Christianity at University of Dubuque, said stretching too few priests over too many shrinking parishes makes it harder for those priests to build strong, devoted congregations, often leading to their continued decline.
“If you are spread out like that, all you can do is show up, give the homily and lead the Mass,” James said. “It’s sort of like hospice. You are just giving the palliative care.”
Hemsen said Dubuque archdiocese officials are aware of the challenges that come with spreading single priests over multiple parishes, which is why they aim to improve parish vitality to avoid future consolidations.
“We don’t want to stretch our priests too thin,” Hermsen said.
A plan for vitality
In response to these trends, the Dubuque archdiocese in February developed a strategy to help it better determine which parishes are succeeding and why.
A recently distributed internal document issued by Archbishop Michael Jackels outlines four new initiatives that will be used to measure parish vitality.
First, the archdiocese annually will collect and track a variety of data for each parish, such as financial stability, parish members deaths and baptisms. Each parish also will be required to submit one to three goals related to parish vitality by the end of the summer that priests and parishioners will pursue over the next year.
The archdiocese will form a permanent pastoral planning committee in the fall that will make recommendations to the archbishop on opening, clustering, merging or closing parishes. Parishes in need of “individualized assistance” or who are considering a major capital project first will need to conduct a vitality review looking at their demographics, participation and finances.
Hermsen said no parishes in the archdiocese currently are being considered for closure. Jackels stresses the same message in his letter detailing the plan, but he also states that declining parishes can’t stay open forever.
“It can’t be said enough, that there is no list of parishes on the proverbial chopping block, nor is there an episcopal desire to merge parishes,” Jackels stated. “A parish has to have enough people to constitute a community, people who are also willing to take responsibility for the roles of the parish ministries between one Sunday and the next — serving the poor, learning and teaching the Gospel, and gathering people for daily prayer and Sunday Mass — and who will contribute enough money to pay the bills.”
Jackels declined a request for an interview by the Telegraph Herald.
Asking questions
Factors the archdiocese will use to determine each parish’s vitality largely were created based on the results of a survey of parishioners conducted last year.
“We wanted to touch on what really makes a parish vibrant,” Hermsen said. “We asked questions about what your favorite thing is about your parish, and what things could be better about your parish.”
The Dubuque archdiocese released the survey online in January 2022 and mailed it to 75,000 households, asking numerous questions related to parish life, weekly Mass and the direction of the Catholic Church.
By the end of February 2022, about 16,000 surveys had been submitted back to the archdiocese.
Hermsen said the results of the survey helped the archdiocese establish five markers that show parish vitality, including parishioners reporting a sense of belonging, faith formation programming, service to the wider community and parishioners practicing parish stewardship.
Along with these markers, Hermsen said other factors, such as parish membership, financial stability, geography and the physical condition of church buildings, also play a role in determining a parish’s vitality and viability.
Hermsen said the archdiocese’s new strategy isn’t just to determine which parishes are succeeding and which are failing. Instead, by making parishioners aware of the measurements of a parish’s vitality and by establishing goals for each parish to pursue, priests and parishioners will have a chance to improve their parish’s viability.
“This should not be seen as a negative,” Hermsen said. “This is an opportunity to re-energize efforts to make sure that we have our parishes for the future.”
Hope for the future
Despite the challenges that come with his large pastorate, Haugen doesn’t want to see any of his parishes close.
The church he attended as a child in Waterloo closed several years ago, and he believes the archdiocese’s new plan to measure parish vitality could help prevent more church closures in the future by forcing parishes to make a concerted effort to address declines.
“I think many parishes got into a maintenance mode, where they were good if they just had Mass every week,” Haugen said. “I think that for some parishes, that survey and the message from the archdiocese was a wake up call.”
Haugen said the main challenge facing the area’s parishes is figuring out how to get more people to attend mass and to convince those who do attend Mass to commit more of their time to being part of the church. More devoted parishioners address many elements of parish vitality, from hard financial data to the more nebulous measurements of a sense of belonging.
Building that devoted parish, Haugen said, requires making parishioners aware of the parish’s challenges and pointing them toward a mission of strengthening their faith community.
“A parish isn’t just a place where you receive communion,” Haugen said. “We can’t just be a fast food thing. The parish needs a mission.”
Haugen said he hasn’t shied away from making people in his pastorate aware of the challenges facing their parishes, and he has encouraged parishes to become more active contributors to their faith communities.
So far, those efforts have paid off. Of the 11 parishes in the Dubuque archdiocese that saw an increase in Mass attendance from 2016 to 2022, Haugen serves as priest for two of them.
Raymond said he believes requiring struggling parishes to set new goals ultimately could help to generate a more engaged congregation.
“I think it’s good that parishes are being asked to say where they can do better and where they need to grow, how do we not take it for granted,” Raymond said.
For some church parishioners, though, the future of their parishes feels less certain.
Dolehide said she fears the declining number of young people attending church. Dennis and Rosie Gassmann, parishioners at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque, feel the shrinking number of priests eventually will lead to future church closures.
“I think the day will come when there are fewer churches,” Dennis Gassmann said. “Less priests is the main reason, but I think it’s the combination of a lot of stuff.”
Hermsen said the challenges facing the Dubuque archdiocese also are experienced by Catholic churches throughout the United States, and they are problems without easy solutions.
For now, though, Dubuque archdiocese leaders hope that by calling on their parishioners to act now, they may avoid parish mergers or closures in the future.
“We can’t keep doing things the way we have always done them,” Hermsen said.
