The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- April L. Jaeger, 33, of 2207 Graham Circle, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Central Avenue on a warrant charging unauthorized use of a credit card.
- Alicia M. Cook, 42, of 2920 Central Ave., No. 3, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Iris Court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and intoxication by drugs.
- Michael L. Lott, 37, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Lott assaulted fellow inmate David R. Schetgen, 56, on Aug. 23 in the Dubuque County Jail.
Robert C. Robey, 24, of 542 W. 11th St., No. 1, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Robin Hood Drive on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Robey assaulted Scott F. Davis, 24, of 611 University Ave., No. 5, on Dec. 12, 2018.