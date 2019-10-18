Police said a Dubuque man was stabbed during a robbery shortly after midnight today.
Ronnie A. Griffin Jr., 36, of 2137 White St., suffered "severe lacerations," according to a Dubuque police report.
As of 2 p.m., no arrests have been made for the stabbing, and the investigation is ongoing.
Court documents state that police were notified when Griffin arrived at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center just after midnight with a stab wound.
Police and court documents indicate that Griffin was robbed and stabbed at his residence and police found blood on the sidewalk at 2137 White St.
"Contact was attempted at the residence for an extended period of time with no answer," documents state. "A subject could be heard inside the residence moving around while (police were) attempting contact."
At about 1:10 a.m., Johntez A. Thomas, 36, of 2586 Central Ave., answered the door.
"Thomas stated he was contacted by police to go to the residence while his friend was at the hospital," documents state.
Police could see blood inside on the floor of the apartment. Police reported that Thomas was asked to step outside, but he would not, and he argued with officers. He eventually was arrested on a charge of interference with official acts.