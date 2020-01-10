GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Territory Association this week announced the hiring of a new general manager.
Steve Wyland will manage The Galena Territory, a 6,800-acre recreational and residential community in Jo Daviess County, according to a press release.
The press release states that Wyland recently served as vice president of operations for the Lake Barrington (Ill.) Shores Community Home Owners Association.
Wyland has experience as a construction project manager and design engineer, according to the release.