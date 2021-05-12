MANCHESTER, Iowa — A recent meeting focused on a plan for the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority that identified five goals.
Funded through the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities and the City of Manchester, the MRWMA is managed by University of Iowa and IISC to create a regional, community-driven plan to identify, prioritize and address weather-related issues such as water quality, flood mitigation and soil preservation.
The Maquoketa River watershed covers more than 1 million acres, with 25.6% of the watershed located in Delaware County, 18.3% located in Jones County and 16.3% in Dubuque County.
The first phase of the study centered on gathering information and data, while the second phase looks to develop a watershed management action plan. The study focuses on four areas — water quality, flooding, watershed community and recreation.
Led by the IISC, the meeting discussed five goals with two dozen zoom participants. The five goals and objectives were:
- Improve water quality through techniques for nutrient management, erosion reduction and increased infiltration
- Improve flood mitigation
- Increase watershed awareness and involvement among stakeholders
- Preserve, protect and improve ecologically sensitive habitats and ecosystems in the watershed
- Establish the WMA as a trusted community resource