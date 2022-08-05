9 to 10 a.m. Trained volunteer guides will teach about prairies, oak savannas and Native American presence. The tour will take place on mowed paths as well as uneven terrain. Admission: $10 per person. Register at: tinyurl.com/5n7kpx65. More information: 815-858-9100.
Back-to-School Bash
Saturday, Audubon Elementary School, 605 Lincoln Ave.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Build a Healthier Community.” Attendees can sign up to receive school supplies from the St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s Apples for Students program and get assistance with Dubuque Community School District registration, vaccinations and school physicals. Shuttle schedule available at: bit.ly/3b9QU2v. Admission: Free. More information: 563-589-4249.
DubuqueFest
Saturday and Sunday, Washington Square, 700 Locust St.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The summer fine arts festival returns to downtown Dubuque. The event includes local live music, food, art fair and more. Admission: Free. More information: dbqfest.com.
Kids in Nature
Sunday, Spruce Pavilion, New Wine Park, 15971 New Wine Park Lane, New Vienna, Iowa
10 to 11:30 a.m. The Dubuque County Conservation Board invites families for a morning of environmental education, explorations, crafts and more. Suggested for ages 3 to 7, but all ages are welcome. This is not a drop-off event. Admission: Free. Register at: tinyurl.com/2p98reyj.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.