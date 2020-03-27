POTOSI, Wis. — Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Potosi Village Board next month.
Incumbent Bill Whitaker and newcomers Richard Simonini, Jill Wunderlin and Jenny Richardson will be on the ballot for the April 7 spring election.
Also on the ballot will be state races for justice of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judge in Districts 1, 2 and 4, in addition to county and school district offices and the presidential primary.
Voters who have not registered can do so through March 30. Residents can request absentee ballots through 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at myvote.wi.gov.
Richardson did not respond to multiple interview requests with the Telegraph Herald.
Richard Simonini
Age: 30
Profession: General manager of Midwest Motor Sports
Relevant experience: Potosi Fire Department trustee and Potosi planning and zoning committee
About: As a millennial, Simonini feels that he could bring innovative ideas to the village board that would complement the experience of its older members
“My strongest suit is following through and making sure things are done, and done correctly,” he said.
Simonini believes Potosi is headed in a “good direction” and sees room for growth in its housing market.
“It would be nice to get some younger families moving in if there was some housing,” he said. “There are a lot of older people in the community. If we could somehow get some older-folks homes in town, maybe it would free up some housing.”
Bill Whitaker
Age: 45
Profession: Service technician
Relevant experience: Current village board member and Potosi School District committee member
About: Whitaker was elected to the board in 2019 for a one-year term. He said he wants to help the village and “be a part of the decision-making process.”
His top priorities are maintaining infrastructure and developing housing.
“We’re in the process of trying to get more housing in town for young families because we don’t have enough houses for sale,” he said. “We’re maintaining a good population. … We’ve looked at different ways of promoting a new subdivision or an extension of the subdivision that we currently have.”
Whitaker said that as a member of Potosi School District’s Buildings and Grounds Committee, he contributed in efforts to pass ballot measures for building improvements and operational expenses. He said he believes that experience will assist the village board.
Jill Wunderlin
Age: 38
Profession: Special education paraprofessional
Relevant experience: Member of Potosi Rescue Squad
About: Wunderlin seeks office because she hopes to give back to Potosi.
“I want to be able to protect the community — like their health, their safety and well-being,” she said.
Wunderlin said the creation of additional housing and businesses is vital to helping the community grow.
“More businesses and more housing will bring in more people, which will help the economy,” she said.
Wunderlin said her reliability and trustworthiness are assets for public service.
“I want to be a voice for everyone who can’t have a voice in the community,” she said.