FARLEY, Iowa — Farley City Council members are considering options to assess property owners for part of the cost of a road project that could allow for expansion at the city’s industrial park.
City officials seek to pave about 1,500 feet of Ninth Avenue Northwest and provide access to more than 24 acres of industrial land. The project, which is estimated to cost about $1.8 million, also would include adding sewer and water services and modifying an existing lift station.
“The council as a whole has tried to be a partner with our local businesses and industries,” Mayor Jeff Simon said. “This particular project is a project that we hope will better our property owners and will spur economic development along this last leg of Ninth Avenue.”
The Iowa Department of Transportation announced this year that the city is receiving $381,089 for the project from the state’s Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy Program. The city is required to at least match the grant, and officials are examining whether property owners along the road would be willing to help pay for that match and other costs via an assessment.
The council held a meeting this week that Council Member Joe Erion said marks the first in an ongoing discussion between landowners and the city.
“This would be a really good opportunity for us,” he said. “We need some buy-in from the property owners. If they aren’t able to buy in, then we won’t see the project go forward.”
City leaders have released six preliminary options detailing how much money property owners could pay. The options would raise funds ranging from a little more than $200,000 to more than $400,000.
Each option was calculated based on different factors, such as square footage, property value, business value, type of business and space the property owner has along the road, Erion said.
The amount to be assessed varies depending on the option. For example, one option proposes assessing Behnke Enterprises Inc. more than $22,000 on one property, while another option would assess that property at more than $163,000. Other property owners could be assessed as little as about $2,800 for a single property, though some own more than one plot along the road.
“There are different impacts to different properties depending on the method we are using to calculate the assessment,” said Jake Huck, team leader with MSA Professional Services. “That’s part of the struggle, is to come up with a consensus for what’s fair for the assessment.”
Property owners who spoke at the meeting raised concerns about the potential price of the assessments. Council members will meet again at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, to discuss possible ways to decrease the project’s overall price tag and what landowners are being asked to pay.
“Discussions are going to be ongoing here,” Erion said. “I am very confident we can come to an agreement. There is going to be some tweaking to the plan. In a perfect world, as a council member, I would like everyone to have buy in on it.”