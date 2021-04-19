A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for possessing a stolen gun.
Christopher N. Roth, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a press release. Roth pleaded guilty on Nov. 5 to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The release states that in April 2020, Roth "became upset with a group of people and threatened at least one of them."
"When officers located Roth later, he was in possession of a loaded gun, which he had recently stolen from someone he knew," the release states.
Roth admitted he was a user of methamphetamine and marijuana and had 27 adult criminal convictions, including convictions for theft, attempted burglary and domestic abuse.
"Seven of Roth's prior convictions include physical violence or threatening others," the release stated.
Roth also must serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.