An appellate court has ruled that a Dubuque man convicted of stabbing a teen should be resentenced on one of his convictions.
Brett A. Gilden, 40, was convicted by a jury in November 2019 in Iowa District Court in Dubuque County of willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Gilden stabbed Dustin R. McGonigle, 19, on April 12 during a fight that occurred when Gilden attempted to confront the father of one of McGonigle’s friends. McGonigle’s injuries included a ruptured colon, according to court documents.
The Court of Appeals of Iowa recently ruled that District Court Judge Thomas A. Bitter was unaware of his discretion to reduce a five-year mandatory minimum sentence if mitigating circumstances exist in Gilden’s conviction for willful injury, and because that discretion was not exercised, a resentencing is mandated, according to court documents filed Monday.
At trial, Gilden had argued that he acted in self-defense after he was attacked. Bitter sentenced Gilden in January to a total of 10 years in prison for three charges related to the stabbing and revoked Gilden’s probation for four forgery convictions, imposing a five-year sentence for each.
Gilden’s 10 years related to the attack were to be served at the same time as the 20 years for the forgery convictions.
At Gilden’s sentencing hearing, Bitter noted the willful-injury charge amounted to a forcible felony and stated his belief that the imposition of a prison sentence was mandatory, according to documents.
The appellate court ruled that Bitter’s discretion to reduce the mandatory minimum under Iowa law “went unmentioned” and was not cited in the sentencing order, according to documents.
The appellate court vacated the sentence imposed for willful injury causing serious injury and remanded Gilden for resentencing.
The appellate court ruled that the district “court may leave the sentences imposed as to the other convictions intact, or, if the court determines the entire sentencing scheme should be revisited, the court may resentence on all counts.”