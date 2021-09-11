Tri-state-area residents, past and present, shared memories of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with the Telegraph Herald, offering a local portrait of how the event impacted their lives. Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.
Luke Stoffel, 43,
former Dubuque resident
I was on my way to work in Manhattan from where I lived on Staten Island. You have to take a ferry that crosses the Hudson River.
The first plane had already hit when we started the boat ride. I was in the very front of the boat with my roommate. We were about halfway to Manhattan near the Statue of Liberty when the second plane flew over our boat and crashed into the south tower. We could see a giant ball of fire.
A woman next to me dropped to the floor crying that her daughter was on the 82nd floor.
I now live in Lower Manhattan about 10 blocks away from the World Trade Center. I used to go to the reading of the names every year. The first year, I remember it was so quiet.
A rush of wind came sweeping through the area.
I think they were there with us that day and the wind was a way of letting us know.
Joyce Denczek, 79, Dubuque
My brother worked on the 103rd floor of the north tower.
It was only later that he contacted us that he was OK, that he had missed his flight returning from vacation and was not at work that morning.
Two-hundred-plus employees from his work area died that day.
My sister was a flight attendant with American Airlines. She had been in London and had not been scheduled to fly back that morning.
I spent the rest of the day watching TV and praying.
Sue Deaver, 72, Asbury, Iowa
I had jury duty. During a break at about 9:30 a.m., someone said a small plane had accidentally hit one tower at the World Trade Center.
They sent everyone home. I turned on the TV. I was physically sick.
My husband and I watched the TV all day. Around 5 p.m., we went to church to pray. It was all we could do at that time.
Then we went back to watching TV continuously.
John Dunkel, 73, Dubuque
The first of many people streamed north from the area of the World Trade Center, covered with thick gray dust, all with ghostly looks on their faces.
Firetrucks, ambulances, city buses and any vehicle that could ferry people were rushing past, filled with injured, taking them to safety.
We could see the smoke from the World Trade Center area in the distance and smell the acrid, electric fires from the building. Then the horrendous sound of the total crash of the buildings.
Back in my hotel room, I looked out the window. I was on the northwest side of the hotel looking up the Hudson River.
It appeared nothing had happened.
The only thing out of place was the military aircraft scrambling over the city.
Gerda Preston-Hartman, 80, Dubuque
On the early hour of 5:30 a.m., I arrived at St. Catherine School Hall to chair a school board election for Mosalem precinct. These school elections were always conducted with a low attendance and even less precinct officials.
Hurriedly, a voter came down the basement steps shouting to us: “Did we hear about the attacks on the towers?”
Then what could we do in our state of panic? We could not close down nor leave our post.
Hardly anyone came to vote after that, and reports from outsiders were scarce. After closing time, I dashed to the nearby Lombardi’s Store to wait in a long line for gas. Would the pumps be out before I got mine?
Really not much was said about the election.
Tom Griep, 65, Dubuque
I was walking with an Omani friend in the foothills of the Hajar Mountains near Sultan Qaboos University, where I was an administrator. I noticed as I returned home that the streets, shops and gas stations were deserted.
In the following days, numerous colleagues came to my office to express their anger at the attack and to assure me that this was not an expression of Muslim or Arab nationalism.
In the one class I taught, a female student who had been delegated by the class stood and expressed their condolences.
Kris Fair, 50, Dubuque
My son Dylan Fair was born on Sept. 11, 2001.
I was in the hospital bed as a nurse yelled, “Turn on the TV.” For me, the events of the day didn’t seem real. I was waiting and waiting for Dylan to arrive.
At one point, I asked my husband to please just turn on the Cooking Channel. The events unfolding were on there too.
Dylan arrived at 9:10 p.m., weighing 9 pounds, 15 ounces. Because that day I was thinking of my newest bundle of joy arriving, the events didn’t hit me until the next.
It is hard to believe Dylan will be 20 on Saturday.
David Vanderah, 83,
Peosta, Iowa
I was at work as a librarian in San Francisco as the full horror of 9/11 unfolded. Thinking to meditate and pray, I walked to Grace Episcopal Cathedral.
The nave was crowded with an estimated 3,000, mostly young people. There were flags and folks spontaneously singing “God Bless America” and other patriotic songs.
They spilled out of the pews. Aisles were full of standees. Some were seated on the communion rail cushions. Waiting.
Eli Licht, 45, Dubuque
I was working in a family-owned construction business with my dad, my brother, a cousin and a family friend. We were doing a gutter job.
I thought it was crazy that a pilot accidentally flew into the towers.
We went back to my brother’s house and watched TV. We could not believe the things that we saw.
Helen Thielen, 93, Dubuque (written on Sept. 11, 2001)
September eleven, two-thousand and one. That’s the day, the day it was done.
The towers of the Trade Center. Blown into pieces.
Hit by planes, killing husbands, wives, aunts, uncles and nephews and nieces.
It had to be madmen, terrorist if you will, trying to bring this country down.
Soon, another building reduced to brick and mortar.
It wasn’t long, as a plane hit a wing of the Pentagon.
A plane crash near Pittsburgh, in a field, didn’t get much notice.
Until a cellphone message told of a hijacking in progress.
I’m sure this day in America will go down as Historic.
I’m also sure the off-duty nurses, doctor, the clergy and volunteers,
Along with the EMTs and many reporters will be counted among the heroic.
We had day of mourning and troops are called out.
This will be resolved. It’s time to begin!
The battle will take time.
And, America will win!
Jeffrey Theis, 60, Dubuque
I was traveling for a business meeting to Nashville on an American Airlines flight out of Dubuque to Chicago.
At O’Hare, I noticed a lot of cancellations. The overhead television screens at all the gates were turned off.
When I finally got home, I took my three kids to the backyard and pointed to the sky, noting the absence of the white contrails that follow jets.
I told them, “Let’s hope you never see a sky on a sunny day without those white lines.”
Karla Wildberger, 54, Dubuque
I was in Alice Springs, Australia. Around 8 a.m., I woke up and rolled over to turn on the radio. It was Sept. 12.
The announcer was talking about planes, buildings, falling down. It made no sense.
I rang my husband. He should have been home by then after finishing the nightshift as a mission director at the Joint Defense Facility. He said he was fine, but had no idea when he would be home.
I went to a neighbor’s house so as to not be alone. Later that evening, the churches of Alice Springs had an ecumenical service of prayers.
It was standing room only.
Marylin Kern, 77,
New Vienna, Iowa
It was our 36th anniversary and I was feeling so good. Then I turned on the “Today” show.
I knelt by a chair and prayed for all the people killed, hurt and the ones trying to help.
Working in my beauty salon was so hard that day. All I could think of was how many families were affected.
We visited ground zero about four years later. Everyone spoke at a whisper.
Doris Splinter, 68,
East Dubuque, Ill.
My immediate thoughts turned to our son who was in the Navy in Norfolk, Va. Trying to contact him was almost impossible.
When we did hear from him, our fears were realized.
He was stationed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. Approximately 10 days later, the carrier left for San Diego, Calif.
It was escorted down the coast by the Coast Guard to Florida, where it joined its battlegroup of ships and headed down the coast of South America and around Cape Horn. Each country it passed sent naval ships for added protection.
In 2003, the Nimitz and our son were deployed to the Persian Gulf.
Thomas Kemp, 62, Dubuque
The start of the day was a typical day in downtown Manhattan. I hailed down a taxi from my hotel on the Upper East Side to take me to our showroom.
I was preparing for my meetings when it started circulating around the offices that a plane had struck the World Trade Center.
We could see smoke coming from the Financial District and then the second plane hit.
I left that afternoon to go back to my hotel. The subway system was shut down. No taxis were to be found and the streets were empty.
I rented a car and drove back to Dubuque. A long and sad drive.
Megan Smith, 70, Dubuque
That day was our 25th wedding anniversary.
I had taken the morning off of work because of a doctor appointment and was sleeping in.
My husband woke me with, “Good morning. Happy anniversary. A plane just flew into one of the World Trade towers in New York.”
As I stumbled into the living room, the second plane crashed into the other tower and I woke up fast.