MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- Authorities report arresting three people on drug charges while executing a search warrant Tuesday night in Mineral Point.
Tristin N. Kitelinger, 27, of Mineral Point, was arrested on charges of manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine paraphernalia, possession of meth and two counts of bail jumping.
David L. Knutti, 38, of Platteville, was arrested on charges of manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine paraphernalia and possession of meth.
Jacob T. Locke, 23, of Highland, was arrested on charges of manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin.
However, the press release issued by the Iowa County Sheriff's Department this morning contained few additional details, including the specific location at which the warrant was executed and what was found.
Sheriff's department officials could not be reached for comment immediately.