Police said a high-speed chase in downtown Dubuque early Thursday ended with a crash that injured a passenger and an arrest.
Leah C. Fitschen, 48, of 3160 Ideal Lane, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
Police said officers were pursuing a vehicle driven by Jeremy L. Rohner, 23, of 511 Garfield Ave., south on Bluff Street when Rohner lost control of the vehicle at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. It struck a City of Dubuque cement fountain in the median of West Second Street near Bluff Street.
Lt. Ted McClimon said the chase was related to a robbery.
“This morning at 2:40 a.m., officers met with an individual who reported a robbery in an alley near the Walnut Tap,” McClimon said. “During the course of the investigation, officers identified a vehicle that might have been associated with the robbery.”
McClimon said officers attempted to stop the vehicle but Rohner drove away, leading a chase down Bell and Third streets onto Bluff Street, where the crash occurred.
McClimon said Fitschen was treated and released from the hospital and was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Charges are pending for Rohner,” McClimon said.
Rohner also was cited with leaving the scene of a crash, failure to maintain control of his vehicle and operating without a driver’s license.