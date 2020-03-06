A rule change approved by Iowa lawmakers last year requires independent and third-party candidates or those running for nonpartisan offices to file affidavits this month, rather than in the summer as they would in previous election years.
For more than 60 years, no-party and third-party candidates in Iowa were required to file paperwork initiating candidacy by mid-August, after primaries in the Democratic and Republican party races had played out.
“Normally, in March, just the partisan (candidates) would file to go on the primary ballot,” said Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County deputy commissioner of elections. “Everyone on the general ballot — say if you wanted to run as no-party — you would just go on the ballot later.”
But a multi-faceted 2019 election reform bill moved that deadline up by several months.
“We’re just accepting the candidates’ paperwork during the same time period as the primary candidates, really,” said Kevin Hall, public information officer for the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. “The Legislature decided to do this and we are following.”
So if you want to run as an independent for your county board of supervisors, or if you want to run in the nonpartisan race for township trustee or soil and water conservation district commission member, you must file in March.
Hillary said the deadline for nonpartisan candidate filing is March 20. For partisan primary candidates, it is March 25.
The bill left one group out of its rule — county agricultural extension councils. The deadline to file for those races still is Aug. 26.
“It’s kind of confusing for us with all the different deadlines and who is doing what now,” Hillary said.
Some election officials think the changes could prove confusing for would-be candidates as well.
“I am concerned that there will be people who miss the filing deadline,” said Jones County Auditor Janine Sulzner.
That could mean vacancies on ballots in November.
“Unfortunately, what we’re probably going to end up seeing is a bunch of blank ballots, with no candidates,” said Delaware County Auditor Carla Becker. “I’m hoping that’s not the case. We’ve tried to be proactive.”
Each of the auditors or election officials asked said they had been spreading the word about the change in their counties.
Hillary said the change could hurt one type of candidate in particular.
“If somebody loses their primary, they wouldn’t be able to then file as an independent,” she said. “You would have to circulate two sets of papers, file those in our office now, one for your party and one as an independent.”
Each of the races up for grabs in 2020 have different requirements for how many signatures must be collected or where they need to live in their counties or districts. Detailed information is available at county auditors’ offices.