PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – A black bear was spotted this morning on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been contacted, according to the Platteville Police Department.
An announcement about the sighting asks residents to leave the bear alone.
The sighting marks the second such incident in as many weeks in Grant County.
A black bear strolled through Muscoda on May 30. Authorities escorted that bear out of town and into some adjacent DNR lands.