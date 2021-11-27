Police reported arresting a rural Dubuque man for leading law enforcement on a chase that reached 92 mph.
Ronald C. Parker Jr., 28, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging eluding, as well as four traffic citations.
Court documents state that a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy observed a vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed” on U.S. 52/61/151 on Nov. 20. The vehicle pulled into a gas station on Gateway Drive but took off again after spotting the squad car.
The deputy recognized Parker as the vehicle’s driver, documents state. As Parker drove south on U.S. 52, documents state that the vehicle reached speeds of 92 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Parker turned onto Olde Massey Road and caused an approaching vehicle to hit a stop sign and go into a ditch to avoid a crash, documents state. Parker’s vehicle also traveled on the wrong side of the roadway several times.
Law enforcement continued to follow Parker onto a farm road behind Olde Massey Station Campground, documents state. The squad car got stuck on a hill, and a deputy found Parker’s vehicle stopped after freeing the squad car.
The deputy drew his firearm and asked Parker to exit the vehicle, but Parker had already fled on foot. He could not be located immediately, and an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 22.