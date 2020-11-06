The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Brian M. Larkin, 48, of 1265-2 Bluff St., was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief.
- London D. Gavin, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 13th and Iowa streets on charges of first-degree harassment and trespass.
Stephanie A. Wunderlich, 31, of 2078 Broadlawn Road, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $599 worth of items, including tools, between Sept. 10 and Wednesday at 1001 Thomas Place.