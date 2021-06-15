PRESTON, Wis. — Authorities said a man faces multiple drug and weapons charges after an arrest in Grant County.
Jeremy L. Koppen, 41, of Preston, was arrested Wednesday on charges of two counts delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and receiving stolen property, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force.
The release states that task-force investigators executed a search warrant on a residence in Preston, located in Fennimore Township, and “located methamphetamine, heroin, firearms and stolen property within the residence.”
Koppen is currently under supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and has five prior convictions since 2017 relating to the possession or distribution of meth, according to the release.