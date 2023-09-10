When Rebeca Raymundo found out she was pregnant in the summer of 2022, her partner, Nehemias Lopez, knew whom to call.
Raymundo and Lopez live in Dubuque and are both from Guatemala. Lopez knew they would need help with interpreting at the frequent doctor’s appointments throughout Raymundo’s pregnancy because he speaks little English and Raymundo does not speak any English.
Around the time they found out Raymundo was pregnant, Lopez met Mauricio Castañeda, a community member originally from Guatemala who is well known for his volunteer interpreting, and Lopez knew he could help them.
Raymundo said Castañeda attended every doctor’s appointment leading up to the birth of the couple’s daughter, Ana, in March.
“He helped us a lot because he had experience with these things, and we didn’t know anything, so he always made us feel less afraid,” Lopez said in an interview that has been translated from Spanish to English. “(The doctors) will explain things in terms of health, and sometimes we understand, but sometimes we may not, so we need a translator.”
Raymundo is one of many Dubuque residents who rely on Castañeda for medical interpreting, which he does as a volunteer for Tri-State VIATS — Volunteer Immigration Appointment Transportation Service.
Community members such as Castañeda often take on roles as medical interpreters in Dubuque, even if they aren’t certified and can’t be compensated for their services.
Their work comes as a recent immigration analysis report by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque called attention to the need for more medical interpreters and translators locally.
The report highlighted the existing medical interpreters in Dubuque and the need for more of them. It also brought attention to the need for more community members who can help residents navigate the health care system, and it urged medical providers to use available on-demand call-in interpreter services if a local medical interpreter is not available.
The need for interpretation services is growing, and according to U.S. census data, 46% of Dubuque’s population growth between 2010 and 2021 is attributed to the growth of the foreign-born population, and it is 19% for Dubuque County.
Because there are few certified medical interpreters in Dubuque, many people rely on family and friends to interpret for them at appointments, which can be uncomfortable or lead to misinterpretation of key information. Among community members volunteering to interpret, most are not certified because the process takes time and often involves travel and high costs.
Area medical providers said they offer interpretation services via phone or video chat. Those options are valuable, officials said, though some of those services can struggle at times to accommodate people who speak less common languages.
In Dubuque, those languages include ones spoken by Pacific Islanders such as Marshallese, Pohnpeian and Chuukese people. Other lesser spoken languages include Mayan languages spoken by members of the local Guatemalan community such as Ixil or K’iche’.
Alex Baum, director of advocacy, data and learning at the community foundation, said several local partners are committed to working on the problem, but it is a complex and challenging issue.
A subcommittee of the foundation’s “Better Together Committee” has been formed to focus solely on medical interpreter issues, Baum said.
“I think we’re starting to get to a place where we can move forward,” Baum said.
A local need
Gisella Aitken-Shadle, chief of the City of Dubuque Office of Equity and Human Rights, said she has completed medical interpretation training in Des Moines, and interpretation services are needed across the state, particularly from certified individuals.
She has seen many community members use family members — including their children — for interpretation, but if a family member misinterprets a term or doesn’t understand some medical jargon, it is a liability to the provider and can cause harm to the patient, she said.
The interpreter also needs to be able to read the patient’s body language and see when they don’t understand something and need further explanation.
“The reality is, you cannot have a child that speaks both languages provide reliable information to their parents,” Aitken-Shadle said.
Yazmin Miranda is one of two community health workers for the Hispanic and Latinx populations at Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque.
Miranda knows from experience that having to interpret sensitive and important information for a parent is a stressful responsibility for a child. As a 9-year-old, Miranda and her twin sister were interpreting for their parents, but being able to speak English and Spanish does not automatically make someone qualified to translate.
When it comes to medical terms, some words do not have a direct translation or are difficult to describe. Accurate medical translating takes training that children and most family members don’t have.
“That can be very intimidating for the minor,” Miranda said. “They don’t have the knowledge. They don’t have the medical background, as well. They’re not familiar with the terms.”
It also can be uncomfortable for family members and children to have to translate private medical information.
Dustin Alfred, one of two community health workers for the Marshallese and Pacific Islander populations at Crescent Community Health Center, said he sees patients bring in family members for interpretation help daily, especially if they recently moved to the U.S.
However, for the Marshallese community, it is culturally uncommon and is uncomfortable for a family member to interpret medical information for another person of the opposite sex, Alfred said.
“It’s common they’ll bring them, but in our culture if they were back home, they would never have a relative in there,” Alfred said.
Lana Santamaria, a volunteer at Presentation Lantern Center in Dubuque, once took a student to the emergency room with Megan Ruiz, executive director of the organization serving local immigrants. The student, an older man, fell down at the center and was bleeding from his head and had injured his knee.
In the emergency room, Ruiz and Santamaria interpreted for the student, despite neither being certified.
The student also needed his pants removed to assess his knee injury. Santamaria said a nurse held up a sheet to give him some privacy, but he still obviously was embarrassed the two women were in the room.
“If you had a sensitive interpreter who was looking out for the well-being of the patient and was intervening between the doctor and the patient, it would be so much better for them,” Santamaria said.
Santamaria said a certified interpreter would have the cultural knowledge to assert that the man needed more privacy and know the necessary medical terminology to properly interpret. A Spanish-speaking employee eventually came in to help, Santamaria said.
“Imagine being in a room where the doctor is trying to explain something to you and you don’t understand and they want to take off your pants, and you don’t understand why they’re taking off your pants,” Santamaria said.
Certification challenges
While unqualified interpreters can open a patient up to misinterpreting vital information, becoming certified is not easy.
The immigration analysis recommends identifying community members already doing this work on a volunteer basis and getting them certified so they can be compensated for their work.
While medical providers have funds available to pay interpreters through Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements or making a claim to the hospital’s insurance, they cannot pay interpreters who are not certified.
“We have all these people who are doing a lot of work in the community that they’re not supposed to be doing and are not being paid for it, when there are funds available to pay them,” Baum said. “It’s just not lining up.”
Once community members are certified, Baum said, the community foundation can assemble a communication system so medical providers know certified interpreters to whom they can reach out.
The process is difficult, though, because few classes are offered for languages such as Marshallese, and the certification requires time.
“It’s not like you can walk down the street to the local school or something and get these classes taught. It requires a lot of fees, travel arrangements,” Baum said.
Alfred is in the process of becoming certified but has not completed the test yet.
Alfred said when he was completing a training program in Arkansas through Heartland Regional Genetics Network earlier this year, there was only one nationally certified interpreter for the Marshallese language and there was no test for the language.
That effort since has picked up, and there are now a handful of Marshallese-language certified interpreters, and Alfred continues to work on becoming fully certified.
“The reason why I want to be certified is because I know the need is here, and I feel like just having that certification would take me a long way,” Alfred said.
Nickey Matthew, the Marshallese community connector at UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, completed some training in Arkansas, too, making her a qualified and a trusted source for medical interpretation, but she is not yet fully certified.
Vicki Gassman, who coordinates multiple programs at the VNA — including health education in schools; tobacco; and maternal, child and adolescent health — said several community members volunteer their time to assist family and friends across Dubuque, but they are not certified and cannot be paid.
“We love our pastors. We love our elders,” Gassman said. “But we should, as a community, try to figure out a way to compensate them for what they’re doing,”
Local providers offer services
Among local hospitals and medical providers, most use interpreter services that allow providers to call in and request an interpreter, who will be available over phone or video.
Marie Duster, an education specialist at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said the hospital uses LanguageLine Solutions, and staff heavily discourage the use of family and friends as interpreters.
Years ago, Duster said, there were issues getting a Marshallese interpreter through LanguageLine because there were so few interpreters. Duster said the hospital identified that as a gap in service from LanguageLine and worked to create communication boards with pictures and Marshallese terms to do basic assessments such as where pain was located on the body and pain levels.
During the COVID-19 pandemic in particular, the hospital contracted with local interpreters to provide those services. Since then, Duster said, LanguageLine Solutions has improved its services for the Marshallese.
Christina Schauer, director of clinical and professional development at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said the service is helpful because it is available 24/7 on demand. If staff were to use a local interpreter, that could put a heavy burden on one person if that is the only one interpreting for a language or dialect.
She said having more medical interpreters in the Dubuque area would be wonderful but that the current program is beneficial because it doesn’t depend on coordinating with multiple people.
Stephanie Murphy, operations manager for Grand River Medical Group’s primary care clinics, said staff use Language Link to provide interpretation services. She said the only problem they have had is that sometimes it can be difficult to get a Marshallese interpreter on the phone.
Otherwise, Murphy said, the service works quickly, and interpreting over the phone hasn’t been much of a barrier for patients.
Beth Bries, clinical education lead at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, said UnityPoint use three primary vendors for interpreting but largely use LanguageLine Solutions because of the vast number of languages for which interpretation is available.
However, she said, the hospital does struggle to obtain an interpreter sometimes for the less-common languages and dialects. The hospital uses local interpreters when it can but relies heavily on call-in services because certified in-person interpreters are hard to come by.
“But medical interpreters are difficult to find, and that’s what we ... allow, unless, of course, it is an emergency situation, because medical interpretation is so critical when you’re talking about health care,” Bries said.
She said no patient is ever charged for interpretation services and Finley will never delay care because of language barriers. However, Finley will make every effort to get a certified interpreter before resorting to friends and family. If friends or family must be used or if the patient insists on it, she said the hospital prefers them to be over 18 years old.
Finley and Grand River Medical Group also can work with Matthew when she is available.
Medical Associates utilizes Propio Language Services, but Adam Susmarski, a sports and spine physician at Medical Associates, said using an in-person interpreter is always ideal if possible.
However, it can be difficult to get an in-person interpreter, especially for more niche languages, he said.
He said Medical Associates discourages the use of uncertified friends and family because information can be misinterpreted and it is important to interpret word for word, which certified interpreters are trained to do, instead of summarizing.
At the VNA, Gassman said, staff use LanguageLine Solutions or work with places such as Presentation Lantern Center or Crescent to get interpreters for patients.
Gassman said some patients are distrustful of another stranger hearing their personal medical information and don’t want to use an interpreter service, so friends and family may interpret for them as a last resort.
Gassman said the VNA also has informational documents for topics such as immunizations and lead testing in Marshallese and Spanish. The VNA has been in communication with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services about getting those informational documents available in other languages and dialects, too.
“We do our best. It’s not the most perfect system in the world, but we’re working on it,” Gassman said.
Push for local navigators
The community foundation’s immigration analysis highlighted the need for trusted local community members who can help patients navigate appointments, rather than leaning too heavily on the call-in interpretation services used in most health care spaces.
Baum said when patients are in an unfamiliar place , having a trusted interpreter can be important to help the patient feel comfortable. He said the call-in interpretation services don’t offer that same level of trust.
“They are part of the puzzle, but they are not sufficient to necessarily meet our needs at this time,” Baum said.
Castañeda is well known for his Spanish medical interpreting in the Guatemalan community and gets several phone calls daily from community members in need of such interpretation services.
He said medical providers can use interpreter services, but those require the patient to be there longer because it can take time to get the call set up. Also, Spanish includes many dialects, and it can be difficult to interpret for someone depending on the form of Spanish they speak.
“A lot of times we have people from Venezuela or Puerto Rico translating to someone who has a background or is from Guatemala, but they speak Ixil — that’s one of the (Mayan) dialects,” Castañeda said. “It is very challenging.”
Officials with local organizations and community interpreters such as Castañeda also pointed out that while medical providers may discourage the use of unqualified interpreters, they are still used. Castañeda is not a certified interpreter but is at appointments all the time.
Ruiz said her team at Presentation Lantern Center has noticed that some students have had difficulty getting an interpreter in medical settings. She said there have been times center volunteers have interpreted for students at appointments or in the emergency room.
Ruiz said she often gets calls from providers asking for interpreters or recommendations to accommodate patients, but the center does not offer interpretation services, nor does it have medically certified interpreters.
Still, Ruiz would rather have someone there to help get the message across to patients, so she keeps a running mental list of interpretation services and local volunteers she gives out.
“I have had this informal list of our tutors who are already volunteering with us, and I don’t want to overuse and abuse them, and they’re not medically certified. It could be a disservice or a risk to them,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz doesn’t want to discourage providers from reaching out but wants to keep trying to find the best system, and she is doing what she can to help. Ruiz said she understands it can be difficult for providers to arrange interpretation services quickly, especially for those who speak uncommon languages.
“I know that the hospitals work so hard, and I know they’ve got staffing shortages of their own they’re dealing with … and they have stressful jobs. I want to preface with that,” Ruiz said. “I really appreciate them and all they do and that they work hard to do a good job with all their patients.”
An important service
Baum said local, in-person interpreters also are important because they can read patients’ body language and make them more comfortable in an unfamiliar place.
Alfred said he gets calls from providers across Iowa asking for assistance with medical interpreting for the Marshallese community.
Alfred said growing up, he saw his parents struggle with a language barrier. For many English medical terms, there is no Marshallese translation.
“I’ve always wanted to see somebody that was there with their appointments to help them,” Alfred said.
Recently, Alfred worked with a patient who said he was grateful to have someone in the room who looked like him and that it made him feel more safe.
“He felt like he could tell me anything he wanted without having to feel shame or anything,” Alfred said.
Because of Matthew’s work, Gassman said, more patients follow through on appointments, and the VNA is able to screen more people for diseases such as tuberculosis, diabetes and breast cancer.
“It’s just a struggle to find those certified interpreters because there’s really no program here in our area,” Gassman said.
Now that Alfred is working on his certification, Baum said, there is a blueprint to get other people certified.
“What we as a community can do is come together, be able to cover the costs and be able to get people into these situations so that we now have a local capacity to be able to do some of that translation,” Baum said.