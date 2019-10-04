MANCHESTER, Iowa — A longtime Delaware County supervisor was named the Manchester Area Woman of the Year on Wednesday night.
Shirley Helmrichs was honored with the award from the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce during the EmpowHER Women’s Night.
Helmrichs, a self-employed farmer, has served as a county supervisor for 21 years and is the administrative assistant for the Delaware County Pork Producers, according to a press release. She serves on a long list of local and regional boards. She also has led the Milo Livestock 4-H Club for more than four decades and has been a member of the Delaware County Youth Committee for 15 years, among other community involvement.
The other four finalists nominated by community members were Katie Edgington, Marian Gassman, Dianne Larsen and Kathy Wilgenbush. Nominees have “shown passion and dedication” while putting “time, energy and skills to use in community enrichment, growth and care,” according to a press release.