PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In 2019, University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials received 83 reports from people who witnessed acts of bias on or off campus.
In those reports, students, community members, faculty and staff detail instances in which they saw people targeted for their race, gender, national origin, religion or other identities.
“A lot of people think that these kinds of situations don’t happen in Platteville,” said Linda Mulroy-Bowden, executive director of student life and development at UW-P. “And I would say that they absolutely do.”
Those kinds of reports aren’t limited to the UW-P campus. Officials from other local colleges say they track and receive reports of incidents in which members of the campus community experience acts of bias, hate or discrimination.
College officials say they have processes in place to address those incidents when they arise and that they seek to create campus environments that are inclusive of all students. Still, they say that work remains to be done.
“I know that, like everywhere, there are places that we likely fall short, so we continue to work to do the best that we can,” said Molly Burrows Schumacher, assistant dean of students at Loras College.
‘It definitely happens’
For most local colleges, officials provided some data on how often they receive reports of acts of bias or discrimination.
UW-P, the largest college in the tri-state area, had the highest report count. Other, smaller, local colleges generally reported 10 incidents or fewer over one- or two-year periods.
“It definitely happens,” said Krista Weber, chief human resources officer at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore. “You always work to increase awareness about your tracking and complaint process so that people feel comfortable. But then, if you get too low in your numbers, you worry that your awareness isn’t good enough.”
Kelly McMahon, executive director for risk management at Northeast Iowa Community College, said incidents can take a variety of forms, such as experiencing hate speech at a job placement or feeling targeted because of gender identity. Some reports don’t involve intentional discrimination but, rather, students who feel unheard when instructors don’t understand the barriers they face to learning.
“It’s a wide variety of things, but we do track, we do investigate, and we’re working towards a resolution,” McMahon said.
Amy Edmonds, the coordinator of university safety awareness, training and preparation at University of Dubuque, said members of the school community seem to feel comfortable reporting when incidents happen. She said the number of reports received does not seem unusual compared to other, similarly sized schools.
“Once we get notice of things, we’re responding,” Edmonds said.
Still, officials said there likely are additional incidents of which they are not aware.
“If you are in a group with a marginalized identity ... you’re going to experience situations that you consider bias, and I think that not everyone feels comfortable in sharing those experiences with others,” said Kate Zanger, vice president for student life at Clarke University. “They really have to trust and feel safe and respected in order to share that.”
Responding to concerns
College officials said that when they receive reports of bias or hate, they have a process in place to handle them.
“Every time someone puts in a report or (we) get notice of an event, we’re reaching out and making contact with people that are involved,” Edmonds said.
At Clarke, Zanger typically appoints two people to investigate reported incidents, and they meet with the person who made the report and follow up with others who might be involved. Then, action can be taken if appropriate.
Clarke officials seek to stop any problem behaviors immediately but also to help people who perpetrated bias incidents learn about what is appropriate.
“If you take the approach of, we want to help educate you about appropriate behavior and we want to stop this behavior … I think most people will learn from it, making it a teachable moment for people,” Zanger said.
Ultimately, school officials said they seek through their processes to create campus environments in which students feel welcome.
“If we don’t have an environment that’s welcoming and inclusive and where people feel like different values, different identities, different experiences are valued, then we are not doing our students any favors, and we are not supporting our students who are here for an education and our members of under- represented populations,” Mulroy-Bowden said.