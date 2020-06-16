New revolving loan funds are available for people seeking to start or grow businesses in southwestern Wisconsin, according to a press release.
The Southwestern Wisconsin Business Development Fund provides low-interest loans to business owners in Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Richland counties. It is set to receive $500,000, which will be available for distribution in August, in addition to $50,000 that already is available.
For more information, contact Kate Koziol at k.koziol@swwrpc.org or call 608-342-1751.