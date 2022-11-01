BELLEVUE, Iowa -- A Jackson County man recently pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting his estranged wife last month.
Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55.
Prichard entered his not-guilty plea this week and also waived his right to a speedy trial. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Court documents state that Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennel in rural Bellevue on Oct. 8 after a 911 call was placed and found owner Angela Prichard "dead from an apparent gunshot wound."
On Oct. 9, Christopher Prichard was arrested by authorities on an existing warrant for allegedly violating a no-contact order put in place for Angela Prichard.
“During the time of (Christopher Prichard’s) arrest, a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammo was seized relevant to the homicide investigation involving Angela,” documents state.
During an interview with law enforcement, Christopher Prichard said he was angry about the no-contact order.
“Chris also stated he knowingly violated the aforementioned no-contact order by entering the (kennel) carrying a 20-gauge shotgun for the purposes of confronting Angela,” documents state. “Chris further admitted that he shot Angie with the 20-gauge shotgun and then left the scene.”