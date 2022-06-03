A man living in Dubuque who was illegally in the U.S. was sentenced Thursday to one year in federal prison.
Juan Raymundo-Perez, 34, of Guatemala, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to one count of illegal reentry into the U.S. after being deported.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Raymundo-Perez was convicted in June 2017 of “using a fraudulent permanent resident card and a fraudulent Social Security card with numbers assigned to other people to illegally obtain employment in Dubuque.” He was deported the following the month.
He reported illegally reentering the country via Texas in April 2021, according to a press release.
In November, Dubuque police responding to a report of a man sleeping in bushes outside of a residence on Needham Place found an intoxicated Raymundo-Perez asleep, according to court documents. He provided several different names to police and was found with a fraudulent Texas ID.
He was arrested on charges of possession of a fictitious license, public intoxication and interference with official acts. With the arrest, immigration officials learned that Raymundo-Perez was back in the country.
“Further investigation by immigration officials showed that Raymundo-Perez again used a fraudulent permanent resident card and a fraudulent Social Security card with numbers assigned to other people to illegally obtain employment in Dubuque using an alias in April 2021,” the release states.