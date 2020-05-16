BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Authorities on Friday located the body of a drowned Boscobel man who had been missing for nearly two weeks.
Frank E. Etheridge, 64, was located by searchers at about 8 a.m. about 80 yards from where he was last spotted when he fell out of a fishing boat in the vicinity of the U.S. 61 bridge that crosses the Wisconsin River north of the city.
Area fire departments, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Boscobel Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the ongoing search in the days since he fell into the water and disappeared, said Sheriff Dale McCullick.
He said two other people were inside the boat at the time of the incident, which occurred at about 1:30 p.m. May 3. McCullick declined to release further details, including the names of the other boat passengers.
An autopsy is being conducted, he said.