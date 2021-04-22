MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A Maquoketa nail salon faces disciplinary action after state regulators found a dozen violations during an unannounced inspection last year.
Etna Nails Salon, 703 S. Main St., No. 1, Maquokta, and Kathy T. Nguyen, of Lost Nation, face a disciplinary hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. May 17 in Des Moines, according to court documents filed by the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences.
The documents state that Nguyen and the salon are charged with having methyl methacrylate monomer and microplane pedicure rasps, both prohibited products, on the premises, as well as failing to maintain a daily cleaning and disinfecting log for each pedicure station, reusing single-use disposable buffers and pumice pads, and failing to keep all areas of the salon clean and in good repair and keep used supplies and other materials in proper receptacles.
The regulatory agency’s investigators made an unannounced visit Feb. 4, 2020
Documents state that the matter may be resolved by a settlement agreement.