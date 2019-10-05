PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Three finalists seeking to become Platteville’s next city manager will visit the community next week for a final round of interviews.
Selected from an applicant pool of about 30 candidates, Richard Downey, Clint Langreck and Adam Ruechel will meet with members of the community and city officials before the Platteville Common Council decides whether to enter contract negotiations.
A fourth finalist, Patrick Vander Sanden, was under consideration, but withdrew his candidacy Friday, stating his circumstances have changed.
Platteville’s former city manager, Karen Kurt, departed the position in August after accepting a job in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The finalists will visit Platteville on Wednesday and Thursday. A public meet and greet will occur from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wisconsin Bank and Trust, 10 Keystone Parkway.
Council members are expected to take action on an employment contract during a regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 22.
RICHARD DOWNEY
Downey has served as the administrator of the Village of Kronenwetter, Wis., since 2012.
Previously, he was the city administrator of the cities of Rock Falls, Ill., and Elkhart, Kan.
Downey holds a master’s degree in public administration from Central Michigan University.
He said he was drawn by Platteville’s potential, noting the city received a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award in 2017 from the Government Finance Officers Association.
“That means they are doing long-term planning and they are thinking about the vision and mission for the community,” Downey said.
He also desires to work in a city with ties to an institution of higher education, referring to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
As Kronenwetter’s village administrator, Downey had a hand in working with private developers in the construction of more than 150 single-family homes within three years. The bedroom community of about 7,800 people is experiencing steady population growth.
“Kronenwetter is really a suburb of Wausau, (Wis.), so there are a lot of development projects that we have done … (and) long-term road projects,” he said.
Downey characterized his management style as participatory.
“I am a people person,” he said. “I try to get out and know local business owners (and) know my staff. I have done things like jetting sewer lines.”
Downey, 48, lives in Kronenwetter with his wife, Roberta White, and two children.
CLINT LANGRECKLangreck, has served as the human resources director of Green County, Wis., since 2017.
Working as the Platteville city manager would be his first venture into city administration. He previously was the personnel manager/administrative coordinator and county veterans service officer in Clark County, Wis.
Langreck holds a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State University and two graduate certificates in human resources management and budgeting and financial management.
He said he was drawn to Platteville’s homey feel, but big-town opportunities, including the presence of a substantial industrial sector and UW-Platteville.
“It seems like they have been able to recruit and retain a lot of talent in the town and different businesses,” Langreck said.
His work experience includes development of compensation plans, wage study projects and government ordinances.
As Platteville city manager, Langreck hopes to engage in business recruitment and retention and serve as an “approachable” leader.
“I see my management style working in public service as someone that facilitates collaborative problem solving,” he said.
Langreck, 38, lives in Mineral Point, Wis., with his wife, Heather Davel Langreck, and their three children.
ADAM RUECHEL
Ruechel is the administrator of the Village of Marshall, Wis. It’s a post he has held since 2017.
Previously, he was the assistant to the village administrator in Hobart, Wis., and worked in the private sector in financial and workforce management analysis.
Ruechel holds bachelor’s degrees in accounting and public administration as well as political science from Rasmussen College and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, respectively.
He said Marshall struggled to expand residential development when he assumed his current position. The village of 3,900 saw the construction of about one home per year in a local subdivision, Ruechel said, but that has increased to about 25 within the past year.
Platteville’s highly ranked school system attracted him to the municipality, as did UW-Platteville.
“I want to learn more about the partnerships that the city has,” he said. “Usually that’s a good economic development driver.”
Ruechel said serving as a city manager would entail “a lot of collaboration.”
“You are basically ensuring that the different department heads have the resources they need to be successful,” he said, characterizing his leadership style as “hands-on.”
Ruechel, 36, lives in Marshall with his wife, Jeni Ruechel, and their three children.