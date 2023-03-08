The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Charles W. Macomber III, 50, of Cascade, Iowa, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault.
  • Jody M. Daggett, 44, of 433 W. Locust St., was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a charge of assault.
  • Unauthorized use of a credit card resulting in the theft of $600 was reported at 10:35 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Northwest Arterial.

