For the second time in three days, an issue led to a wastewater spill in Dubuque.
The city reports that a pressurized pipe located behind 754 Sunset Ridge “blew a valve and caused untreated wastewater to flow onto the nearby ground.” It came as a Public Works Department crew was performing maintenance on a sanitary sewer line at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The problem was resolved about 10 minutes later.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources advises people to keep their children and pets away from the area for 48 hours.
On Monday morning, a clogged sanitary sewer line off McDonald Drive also caused a wastewater overflow in that area.