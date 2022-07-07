Dubuque City Council members this week examined next steps they can take to meet city emissions reduction goals.
During a work session, Sustainability Coordinator Gina Bell presented a number of steps the city can take to further decrease greenhouse gas emissions as part of the city’s Community Climate Action and Resiliency Plan.
The plan, first adopted in 2013, provides a number of actions and policies aimed at reducing the city’s overall greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, compared to 2003 levels.
The most recent emissions inventory conducted by the city in 2019 found that the city had reduced emissions by 27.3% and estimated that Dubuque would see a total emissions reduction of 43.2% by 2030 if the city relied only on decreases from gradually transitioning the electrical grid to renewable energies.
Bell said the city has made significant progress in becoming more energy efficient and sustainable, but there is still work to be done to meet emissions goals.
The city continues to pursue programs aimed at sustainability, such as a recently created tree giveaway program, which will offer rebates for tree purchases and plantings to low- to-moderate-income populations.
The city also plans to make more significant investments in pursuing its climate action plan in the fiscal year that started July 1. The city will hire a climate action coordinator to tackle projects specifically related to the plan and invest $25,000 in energy-efficiency audits and upgrades for low-income residents.
During the work session, Bell provided a number of actions the council can pursue to further reduce emissions, including creating a policy to reduce the energy usage of city government buildings by 20% by 2030, creating a program to incentivize the installation of water-efficient fixtures and adopting a tree-preservation ordinance.
When asked about sustainability initiatives on which the city should focus, Bell stressed the importance of establishing a more comprehensive complete streets policy in Dubuque that would make more streets accessible for drivers, public transportation users, bicyclists and pedestrians.
“That is a good starting place because it impacts almost every resident,” Bell said, adding that complete streets would increase the number of people choosing to walk or bike instead of drive. “You see healthier hearts. You see decreased vehicle miles traveled.”
She also recommended the city pursue policies that increase housing density and use existing housing space in the city to reduce the community’s overall land footprint.
“We can fit a lot of housing and great housing into small areas,” Bell said.
She encouraged council members to make some of the recommended actions part of the city’s goals and priorities for next year. Council members typically hold goal-setting sessions during the summer.
Council members were supportive of the city’s sustainability efforts and noted the importance of continuing initiatives in the climate action plan.
Council Member Susan Farber said the city should take the next necessary actions to move forward with its sustainability goals.
“What we do today is a small step toward what we can do for future generations,” she said. “We can be good stewards no matter what we are doing.”
Council Member Ric Jones said he believes the city still has a long way to go in meeting its emissions reduction goals and that the council should continue to take action.
“I think we are off on the right foot, but I see that we have miles to go,” he said.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he was encouraged by the city’s ongoing work and is hopeful that the city will meet its emissions reduction goal if there is continued community effort.
“It’s all possible to solve this problem,” he said. “We have the real possibility to do something and take real action.”
