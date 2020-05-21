GALENA, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation’s recently updated five-year highway improvement plan still features a slate of projects in Jo Daviess County.
The plan outlines projects planned by the state agency in fiscal years 2021 to 2025, along with details such as estimated costs.
Kris Tobin, DOT programming engineer, said many of the projects are still in the design phase, and their start dates largely will be determined on revenues brought in from the state’s motor fuel tax. The COVID-19 pandemic could have an effect on the upcoming projects.
“In this current environment, it will be hard to say what the revenues are going to be in the next few years,” Tobin said. “It’s too early to make any predictions on that.”
Along with the highway projects, Jo Daviess County Highway Department also has several road projects listed, largely consisting of bridge replacements.
County Engineer Steve Keeffer said many of the county’s bridges are in need of replacement.
“Some are in worse conditions than others,” he said. “None of them are going to be around for much longer.”
The notable upcoming projects include:
- The intersection at U.S. 20 and Barge Terminal Road in East Dubuque is scheduled to be reconstructed for $3 million. Tobin said the project is intended to make it safer for semi-tractor trailers to turn off of Barge Terminal Road onto the highway. The project will include an additional $400,000 expenditure for land acquisition.
- A one-mile stretch of U.S. 20 that extends through downtown Galena will undergo a complete street reconstruction at a cost of $20.5 million. The project will run from Gear to Main streets. Tobin said traffic will be diverted to Gear Street while the project is underway.
- A 4.6-mile portion of U.S. 20 from Galena Oaks Road to Logemann Road between Elizabeth and Stockton will undergo asphalt overlay, cold milling and other improvements for $2 million.
- A 4.1-mile stretch of U.S. 20 from Logemann Road to Rush Street in Stockton will undergo a street reconstruction and bridge replacement for $22.9 million.
- About $2.4 million in preliminary engineering work will be conducted on a stretch of U.S. 20 from the Illinois 78 intersection to the Stephenson County line. Tobin said the portion of highway will be examined for potential improvements.
- A bridge on Illinois 78 that crosses over the Plum River will be replaced for $3.3 million.