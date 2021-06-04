DYERSVILLE, Iowa — One person was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night in Dubuque County.
Wesley C. Hames, 34, of Farley, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
A pickup truck was traveling west on U.S. 20 near Olde Paint Lane at about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle went onto the shoulder and the driver lost control of it, according to the Iowa State Patrol and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. It went into the median, where it rolled, and it rolled again on the eastbound lanes before it came to rest in the south ditch.
A press release states that Hames, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Iowa State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.