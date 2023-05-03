It was a euphoric sight for Jeannie Sims on Tuesday morning.
Standing in the back of St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church in Dubuque, Sims watched as more than 60 Orthodox priests, garbed in black robes, joined together in monophonic chanting.
At the altar, His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael (Symeonides) of Chicago, dressed in golden embroidered vestments, led the divine liturgy as the morning sunlight streaked through stained glass windows.
The past 10 years had created plenty of challenges for the congregation of St. Elias, from the collapse of the old church’s roof in 2014 to the loss of its priest in residence in 2019. Despite these hardships, the parish remained devoted.
Tuesday, though, seemed to many like a new beginning.
“It’s delightful to see the priests choose our church to spend this time with each other,” Sims said. “We feel very blessed.”
The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago — similar to a Catholic diocese — is hosting its annual retreat this week, inviting all Greek Orthodox priests from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Missouri to come together to reconnect as fellow priests and hold discussions on how parishes can be improved.
“It’s kind of a way of fortifying our brotherhood and building up our bond in Christ,” Nathanael said.
The retreat this year is being held in Galena, Ill., but the closest Greek Orthodox church is in Dubuque, making St. Elias the place the priests of the Metropolis of Chicago chose to celebrate the divine liturgy on Tuesday.
However, Nathanael said St. Elias was chosen this year for a special reason. The 30-member church soon will start a new chapter by welcoming a new resident priest.
In June, Adrian Letz, a doctor working in Dubuque, will be ordained as a Greek Orthodox priest and serve at St. Elias.
“We haven’t had a permanent priest for four years,” Letz said. “The Holy Spirit led me to seek ordination.”
The arrival of a new permanent priest will improve the spiritual lives of the parishioners of St. Elias church in multiple ways, but perhaps the most important will be the return of regular Sunday liturgy.
Letz said the church is currently only able to hold worship on Saturdays, given its reliance on out of town priests who have their own parishes.
When he is ordained, though, Sunday worship will be held once again at St. Elias.
“Just getting us back to Sundays will help us a lot to continue to build and grow,” Letz said.
The Rev. Dustin Lyon served as the priest at St. Elias from 2013 to 2019, when he was transferred to another church. It was during his tenure that the roof at the old St. Elias church building on Rockdale Road collapsed in 2014, forcing the parish to move from the building that had served as its place of worship since its founding in 1956.
In 2016, the church bought the building at 419 N. Grandview Ave., which formerly housed Grandview United Methodist Church, to serve as the new home of St. Elias parish.
Lyon, who is attending the retreat, said he sees the retreat being held locally as a way of recognizing the fortitude the St. Elias parish showed as it faced setbacks over the past decade.
“They’ve been without a priest, they’ve gone through COVID, they’ve had the roof collapse and all that,” Lyon said. “This is a small group of people who have kept the light of orthodoxy alive here in Dubuque.”
Nathanael said the retreat will last until Thursday, May 4, giving time for the priests to both join together in prayer and worship and take in the sights locally.
“We want to give the time to enjoy these little parts of our metropolis,” he said. “It’s a beautiful place, and we want to definitely be here because of the beauty.”
The parishioners of St. Elias church, though, find beauty in the priests’ presence. Their small parish was chosen to be the site of worship for so many religious leaders, and the future now looks brighter.
“I think it has been awe-inspiring,” Smith said. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”
