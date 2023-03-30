PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Grant County Humane Society plans to move to Platteville this year, allowing it to quadruple its capacity.
Humane society board treasurer and real estate agent Hannah Haas said the organization recently put in an offer on an 11,000-square-foot building at 500 E. U.S. Business 151 in Platteville, pending successful fundraising.
“We’ve been searching for a building and looking at multiple different avenues,” Haas said this week in an update to the Platteville Common Council. “When this (building) came up, it was kind of like a sigh of relief.”
The building purchase and remodeling will cost the humane society around $1.7 million. Taking into consideration funds already raised, the nonprofit is working to raise around $400,000 by May 1 to close on the sale of the building and another $600,000 for remodeling.
As part of those efforts, the organization seeks $150,000 from the City of Platteville’s Freudenreich Animal Care Trust Fund, which was left to the city in the will of Georgeanne Freudenreich for the creation of an animal shelter.
Humane society board president and veterinarian Cari Schaffer said the purchase would offer the shelter some much-needed space. The humane society currently works out of Lancaster Veterinary Clinic, where it has six kennels for dogs and six for cats.
“We turn animals away every single day,” Schaffer said. “Every day, we have two or three calls from people hoping (to bring in animals), so we desperately need more space.”
The exact number of animals the new shelter could hold depends on final site plans, but Schaffer estimated the Platteville location would “quadruple” its current capacity.
The shelter previously planned to build a new location in Lancaster, but Haas said that would have cost about $1 million more than purchasing the building in Platteville and taken considerably longer.
If the humane society fails to raise the amount needed for the purchase by early May, Haas said officials would look at re-negotiating the contract for more time or look into alternative financing options.
However, she expressed optimism to Platteville council members that the organization will be able to meet its fundraising goals with hopes to open the new shelter by the end of this year.
“We have plans on plans on plans to just nail this out and get the rest of these funds,” she told council members. “In no way are we taking this lightly.”
Council members at the meeting asked humane society board members questions about the project, and the funding request is expected to come before the council for a vote next month.
Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley expressed support for the relocation, saying it would lessen costs the city currently incurs by paying to hold lost or at-large animals at Platteville Veterinary Clinic.
“Every other time the topic of a new humane society came up it was in Lancaster or points elsewhere,” he said. “Now with this being in Platteville, that’s convenient for us, and I think that’s a win.”
