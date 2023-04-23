CASCADE, Iowa — The City of Cascade will flush all fire hydrants on Monday through Friday, April 24 to 28, according to an online announcement.

Residents are advised to avoid washing white clothing prior to clearing water lines after their area has been flushed. For more information, contact 563-852-3114.

