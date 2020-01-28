Galena Lions Club will host its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser this weekend.
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Galena High School’s cafeteria. Handicap access is available to the rear of the building.
The breakfast will feature pancakes, sausage, apple sauce, orange juice, milk and coffee.
The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 6 to 12, with children younger than 6 being admitted for free.
The club reports that the pancake breakfast has been a tradition since 1964.
“It’s a great opportunity for families and friends to get together and talk about the ‘big game’ happening later that day and to support the club’s community projects,” the club states on its website.