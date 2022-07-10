The Lafayette County Fair opens on Wednesday, July 13. Other fairs in Iowa, Grant and Crawford counties in Wisconsin, and Jo Daviess County in Illinois, will follow through the rest of July, August and September.
Music, children's entertainment and activities, food and classic carnival Midway are just some of the excitement that awaits fair goers this year.
Here is a primer to county fairs in nearby Wisconsin and Illinois.
Lafayette County Fair
When: Wednesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 17.
Where: Lafayette County Fairgrounds, 701 E. Louisa St., Darlington, Wis.
Admission: $10. Free gate admission on Friday night. $10 admission to stock car races on Friday night.
Entertainment and more: Lumberjack show featuring local celebrities, tractor pulls, stock car races, kiddie tractor pull, demolition derby and music by the Larry Busch Orchestra.
"The lumberjack show is brand new," fair manager Peggy Soehnlien said. "It's a 90-minute show with local celebrity log rolling and lumberjack demonstrations."
Soehnlien said it has been a long time since the fair has hosted a demolition derby, and the one at this year's fair will feature drivers who travel the demo derby circuit and earn points for their performance.
Other highlights: Carnival rides and games, interactive lumberjack camps, pie and muffin contest, 4-H and open class competition, master showman contest and music in the beer hall with Hot Rod DJ.
"With the interactive lumberjack camps, kids and adults will get a chance to try log rolling, cross log cutting and other lumberjack jobs," Soehnlien said.
More information: www.layfayettecountyfair.org
Jo Daviess County Fair
When: Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7.
Where: Jo Daviess County Fairgrounds, High St., Warren, Ill.
Admission: $5-$15. All grandstand events free with gate admission.
Entertainment and more: Music in the beer tent, Kids Day on Saturday with activities including tea with the Fair Queen, ATV/UTV races.
"The races will be what they call 'redneck style' with right-hand turns instead of left-hand turns," said board president Kaydra Heller. "So it's fair game for just the regular guy who wants to come out and race. We will have a wide variety of music in the beer tent, including a DJ."
Other highlights: Mud volleyball tournament, carnival, county fair competitions in textiles, fine arts, photography, baking and canning, woodworking and all livestock events except poultry.
"With the avian flu this year and the restrictions imposed, we opted to skip the poultry altogether this year," Heller said. "We will have open and junior classes in all categories."
More information: www.jodaviesscountyfair.org
Grant County Fair
When: Sunday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 21.
Where: Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster, Wis.
Admission: $6; free for ages 8 and younger. Grandstand events: $12 for adults; $5 for 8 and younger. $20 infield tickets available for Badger State Tractor Pull and Epic Construction events.
Free admission from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for seniors age 62 and older on Friday, Aug. 19 and for military, veterans, fire, police and EMS (with proper ID) on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Entertainment and more: Badger State tractor pullers, stock car racing, demolition derby, ATV/UTV races, truck and dirt bike racing, country artists Ashley Barron and Jarrod Turner.
Other highlights: Magician and hypnotist Jim Mitchell, live music from local bands, 4-H and open class competition, pedal pull races for ages 4-12 and carnival.
More information: www.funonforty.co.grant.wi.gov
Crawford County Fair
When: Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28
Where: Crawford County Fairgrounds, 17725 State Hwy. 131, Gays Mills, Wis.
Admission: $7 for ages 9 and older; free of ages 8 and younger.
Entertainment and more: Grandstand events include live music by Tangent and High Mileage, Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pullers, champion bull riding with Check Bucking Bulls and a demolition derby.
Other highlights: Carnival, 4-H, open class and youth class competitions, daily kids show with Nick D. Entertainment, kids pedal pulls and local firefighters water fights.
More information: www.crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com
Iowa County Fair
When: Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5
Where: 900 Fair St., Mineral Point, Wis.
Admission: $10 for adults; $5 for ages 8 to 12; free for ages 7 and younger.
Entertainment and more: Live music in the beer tent, professional rodeo, professional lawn mower racing, demolition derby and tractor pull.
"CC Bucking Bulls will be coming in with bull riders and barrel racing," promotions director Kristen May said. "And the lawn mower racing is a lot of fun."
Other highlights: Food trucks, kids pedal tractor pull and harness racing.
"Mineral Point has the fastest harness racing track in the state," May said.
May recommended that fair goers check out the Iowa County Fair Facebook page for chances to win free passes and other prizes prior to the fair's opening day.
"The fair is very new and improved this year," she said. "We've added lots of new vendors and activities."
More information: www.iowacountyfair.com
