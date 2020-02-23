In late June, Kevin Helmeid departed for Dubuque in hopes of achieving a seemingly impossible task.
His employer, Duluth Trading Co., was gearing up for what promised to be a hectic holiday season.
Months earlier, company leaders concluded that their lone major distribution center, in Belleville, Wis., was not sufficient for handling the high volume of expected orders.
They wanted to open another center in time for the peak season.
To do so, Duluth Trading would have to find the right facility, adapt the space to its desired specifications and hire hundreds of workers — all within a few months.
“Our goal was to be up and running and fully functional by October,” Helmeid said. “It was an aggressive timeline.”
Less than one month after Helmeid’s visit, Duluth Trading announced plans to open a distribution facility at 7500 Chavenelle Road in Dubuque.
The company started operations there in October. By the height of the holiday season, it had more than 300 Dubuque-area workers on its payroll.
What made Duluth’s arrival in Dubuque all the more remarkable was that it wasn’t a standalone achievement.
Crown Holdings, a Fortune 500 manufacturer, disclosed plans to open in Dubuque the same week that Duluth’s plans were made public. The company found a 110,000-square-foot space in the very same building as Duluth, and Crown Holdings plans to have more than 40 employees in Dubuque by this time next year.
At the time, the back-to-back announcements might have seemed like a double stroke of good luck. In the realm of economic development, however, things rarely happen by chance.
The arrival of the companies was made possible by a combination of quick thinking, decisive action, long-term planning and collaboration.
The efforts to produce such success only become fully apparent when one peels back the layers to analyze the anatomy of a deal.
CHANGING TIMES
In the retail business, things can change in the blink of an eye.
Helmeid started with Duluth Trading back when it was a catalog business.
Industry behemoths such as Walmart, Target and Amazon have since forced sweeping changes in the industry, steadily pushing transactions to the internet and ushering in an era in which the holiday season is of paramount importance.
“It is all about speed to customer,” Helmeid said. “And what happens during the peak season really drives our volumes.”
Distribution centers like the one in Dubuque are an integral part of the equation.
Duluth uses such facilities to pick, pack and ship items directly to customers. Employees in Dubuque also replenish retail stocks at more than 60 brick-and-mortar locations across the country.
At the beginning of 2019, Duluth had just one major distribution center, located in Belleville, Wis. Company officials knew they needed a second if they wanted to thrive in the coming holiday season.
Partnering with a commercial real estate company, Duluth established parameters for what it hoped to find in a new center.
“We knew we wanted to be geographically close to leverage our Belleville center, but we wanted to be far enough away to be in a different labor hiring market,” Helmeid recalled.
Operating within this framework, Duluth Trading Co. ultimately found its way to Dubuque and, specifically, a sprawling, 330,000-square-foot facility in Dubuque Industrial Center West. The structure is owned by Hodge, a Dubuque-based company that specializes in real estate development, material handling and logistics.
Officials from the two companies quickly developed a rapport. Even so, the prospect of opening a facility in mere months seemed far-fetched for multiple reasons.
The labor market in Dubuque County — which boasted a jobless rate below state and national averages — suggested that finding the necessary workers would be difficult, if not impossible.
And the building that Helmeid visited, located at 7500 Chavenelle Road, was bustling with activity and filled with materials that would need to be moved before Duluth could establish residence.
CEO Tim Hodge was undeterred.
“When we heard the time frame was really tight, we sort of thought that might give us an advantage,” he recalled. “One of the things we do well is tight time frames.”
From that point forward, both entities worked at a frenetic pace.
In August, Duluth started making its first hires. In September, Hodge completed the buildout of new offices and completed construction of a new parking lot to accommodate Duluth workers.
Duluth Trading initially promised about 200 seasonal jobs and around a dozen full-time positions in Dubuque. The company’s seasonal hiring ultimately exceeded 300 and its year-round employment figure is well above 100.
“They did what they said they were going to do and more,” Hodge said. “They actually over-performed. We are grateful from a community standpoint to have them here.”
CROWN CHOOSES DUBUQUE
About 18 months ago, officials at Crown Holdings commenced a lengthy process that would ultimately lead the company to Dubuque.
That effort has nearly reached the finish line.
Tom Gordon, president of the food division of Crown Holdings North America, said the company will begin leasing a portion of the facility at 7500 Chavenelle Road in June. It will begin moving equipment into the building in July and hopes to commence operations in earnest about three months after that.
“It will be a two-part (process),” Gordon said. “We will start running production on the first line in October. The second line should be up and running late this year or in the first quarter of next year.”
The company already has begun the hiring process for its Dubuque facility and anticipates it will employ 40 to 45 workers — a combination of salaried and hourly staff — by the time its two lines are fully operational.
Gordon said the Dubuque staff could eventually swell to 60 or 70 workers.
Crown Holdings creates aerosol cans, beverage containers and other forms of metal packaging. The Dubuque facility will focus specifically on manufacturing metal containers for the food industry.
Gordon said the move to Dubuque was primarily prompted by a desire for Crown to be closer to one of its “strategic partners.” He would not disclose the name of this business partner.
However, multiple local economic development officials confirmed that the company’s ongoing partnership with Hormel compelled Crown’s move to eastern Iowa.
In August 2018, Hormel announced plans to sell a pork plant in Nebraska that was one of its few facilities producing Spam. Hormel has subsequently moved that production line to Progressive Processing, a plant located at 1205 Chavenelle Road.
Crown Holdings followed suit, crafting a plan to close a plant in Nebraska and open one just down the street from Hormel’s operations in Dubuque.
Gordon said the company looked at about five our six different sites in Dubuque before zeroing in on the one it deemed best.
“The proximity (to our partner) was important, the facility was a good fit, it was a relatively clean and easy buildout, and the owners were very easy to work with,” Gordon said. “Our goal was to have a seamless transition.”
MOVING PIECES
The complex arrangements that brought Duluth Trading Co. and Crown Holdings to Dubuque involved myriad moving parts, many of which are continuing to lock into place today.
When Duluth officials first laid eyes on the facility, it was filled with products and materials from multiple Hodge clients.
All of this product had to go somewhere — so Tim Hodge scrambled to find a quick solution.
“We rented as many buildings as we could find around town and started moving things into them,” he recalled.
For days on end, forklifts loaded palettes of material onto trucks, slowly but surely clearly out more than 100,000 square feet needed for Duluth’s inaugural year in the building.
While this was a short-term solution, it was far from a long-term fix.
The next step became evident in October, when Hodge announced it would invest $10 million in a new, 216,000-square-foot building along Chavenelle Road, just west of Unison Solutions.
Construction of the building commenced in late 2019 and Hodge intends to move into the structure in June.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., noted that, without this structure, the rest of the economic development puzzle never would have fit together.
“There wouldn’t have been a Crown or Duluth (deal) if there wasn’t an agreement with Hodge to build another facility,” Dickinson said.
Tim Hodge is looking forward to the completion of the new building later this summer.
“At that point, we will finally be able to breathe a little bit,” he said.
If history is any guide, however, it suggests that the various moving parts associated with Hodge could remain in motion.
Hodge owns multiple properties in the area and, over the years, has frequently demonstrated a willingness to use these structures in a manner that supports the region’s broader economic development goals.
One recent example involves IBI Scientific, a lab equipment manufacturer that now resides in Dubuque. When the company needed 20,000 square feet of space, Hodge offered up its own facility and relocated to another one.
Reflecting on the deals that brought Crown and Duluth to Dubuque, Tim Hodge suggested that his company will continue utilizing its properties in a manner that helps move the local economy forward.
“When we get an opportunity like this, we kick ourselves out,” he said.
ROOM TO GROW
The specific tract of land on which Hodge’s new building is being constructed speaks to a broader economic development vision.
In 2015, the City of Dubuque purchased a vast plot of land that was formerly part of the McFadden family farm. Via two separate agreements that totaled $3.47 million, the city acquired 161 acres, including just more than 100 that were “developable.”
Two years later, the Iowa Economic Development Authority deemed the land “development ready.” The designation signaled that it was equipped with necessary amenities such as water, sewer and roadway access. Moreover, it sent a message to developers that the property had been vetted by state officials and was immediately ready to be developed.
Dickinson said the city’s pursuit of industrial land dates back decades.
When Dickinson took over at GDDC in 1995, the city possessed no vacant industrial land, a reality that dimmed any prospects of luring new business to the community.
The reasons were twofold. First, the harsh economic conditions of the past decade had dried up developers’ funds and dulled optimism about future projects. And second, the rolling topography of Dubuque County made the development of land more difficult and costly.
In the mid-1990s, a consultant visited with Dubuque leaders to conduct a long-range planning study. The consultant’s assessment was harsh and straightforward.
“He said to us, ‘If you don’t have any industrial property, you really don’t need an economic development group,’” Dickinson recalled.
City and economic development officials took the message to heart.
In the late 1990s, the city purchased vast tracts of farmland previously owned by the Bergfeld and Siegert families, effectively securing hundreds of acres for future industrial development.
Two decades later, it isn’t difficult to see the direct impact of these purchases.
The large parcels of farmland ultimately became part of Dubuque Industrial Center West. And the massive structure that houses Duluth Trading Co. and will soon welcome Crown Holdings sits on a portion of that land.
SWEETENING THE DEAL
In many instances, a combination of state and local economic incentives can increase a project’s feasibility and grease the wheels of development.
Duluth Trading Co. did not seek such incentives. However, related projects did benefit from that support.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority approved $239,567 in tax credits and refunds and a forgivable loan of $250,000 to support the Crown Holdings project. These incentives were based on the company’s pledge to create 42 jobs in Dubuque.
In the Crown Holdings deal, a $200,000 loan from East Central Intergovernmental Association served as the “local match” necessary to receive the IEDA funds.
Moreover, the company will receive job training funds and tax credits from Northeast Iowa Community College.
Wendy Mihm-Herold, vice president of business and community solutions for NICC, said this training can prove critical for companies expanding to a new market.
“Those businesses are often hiring people who don’t have the exact skills they need for their new position,” she said.
The City of Dubuque utilizes a variety of tools to support economic development, two of which aided Hodge’s efforts to construct a new facility.
City officials approved a land acquisition grant that cut Hodge’s $1.07 million land purchase price in half. Officials also green-lighted tax-increment financing rebates over the course of 14 years. TIF repays companies for incremental increases in property taxes resulting from an expansion or improvement to a property.
Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said such agreements are often hammered out in abbreviated time windows, lending a sense of both stress and excitement to the process.
“It is like juggling 20 balls at once,” Connors said. “They are all in the air at once and they need to land right at the same time.”
BROADENING AMBITIONS
In the realm of economic development, no two deals are created equal.
Dickinson said that reality is reflected in the agreements that lured Crown Holdings and Duluth Trading Co.
“Crown came here to be closer to a customer,” Dickinson recalled. “Duluth Trading Co., on the other hand, came to Dubuque for the workforce.”
At first glance, Dubuque would seem an odd landing spot for a company hyper-focused on recruitment.
In July 2019, when both Crown and Duluth Trading Co. announced planned facilities in Dubuque, the unemployment rate in Dubuque County was a mere 2.4%.
However, local leaders convinced Duluth Trading Co. officials that Dubuque was, indeed, an area where they could find the help they needed.
They touted AccessDubuqueJobs.com, a website uniquely tailored to the Dubuque area, and highlighted different segments of the labor force that could round out Duluth’s payroll: underemployed workers looking for a better gig and college students who’d be happy to pick up shifts during their winter break.
Moreover, GDDC officials advised Duluth Trading Co. on the precise wage rates they’d need to offer to lock up workers in Dubuque’s competitive labor market.
“Workforce is huge now,” Dickinson said. “(Companies) want to know the ins and outs of how they are going to staff their operation if they move here.”
Helmeid said Duluth has experienced tremendous success in hiring a variety of workers, including full-time, part-time and seasonal employees. Recruitment efforts went so smoothly that the company was able to add a second shift to its production, something it had not planned to do.
More growth lies ahead in 2020.
The company will increase its physical footprint and install new equipment prior to the holidays. It plans to have more than 400 staff members in Dubuque at the season’s peak, a 33% increase compared to the prior year.
Just months after pulling off the seemingly impossible, Duluth officials are expanding their ambitions.
“We are planning to go even bigger this year,” Helmeid said.