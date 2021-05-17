The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dylan M. Rozic, 25, of Milwaukee, was arrested at 4:14 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Brueck Road on charges of first-degree harassment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
- Krista L. Jackson, 32, of 2071 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 4 a.m. Sunday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Jackson assaulted Joshua M. Cook, 31, of the same address in the presence of her 12-year-old son.
- Zachary L. Spangler, 35, of Farley, Iowa, was arrested at 3:16 a.m. Saturday in Farley on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.