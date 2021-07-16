MONTICELLO, Iowa -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Jones County on Wednesday night.
The NWS did not report any injuries with any of the storms, which were all classified as EF-1 tornadoes, the second-lowest classification.
The first tornado, which was on the ground from 9:44 to 9:48 p.m., had a maximum wind speed of 110 mph and a path 40 yards wide at its maximum. NWS reported that it “touched down southwest of Monticello, damaging outbuildings and snapping large trees on two farmsteads.”
The second tornado developed southeast of Monticello. It had a maximum wind speed of 110 mph and a path 30 yards wide at its maximum. This tornado was on the ground from 10:02 to 10:20 p.m. as it “tracked across rural areas east of Monticello along an intermittent, 8-mile path through farmland and wooded areas.”
The third and final tornado reached wind speeds of 105 mph, with a path 30 yards wide at its maximum. It touched down from 10:30 to 10:34 p.m. in rural Jones County, “snapping trees and ending just south of Canton.”
The National Weather Service reported Friday that it appears a total 26 tornadoes touched down in the state on Wednesday. If that number holds true, it would be the third-most tornadoes in a single day to hit the state since 1980, behind the 35 recorded on Aug. 31, 2014, and the 28 recorded on April 11, 2001.
No death or injuries were reported from Wednesday's tornadoes, which touched down in mostly rural, uninhabited areas.
At least one of the tornadoes Wednesday, in Calhoun County, was rated an EF3, putting its winds at between 136 mph and 165 mph. That twister skirted the south side of Lake City, ripping part of the roof and doors off a South Central Calhoun High School building that houses school buses.