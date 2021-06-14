Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Platteville, Wis., we will feature additional local developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A series of changes at a Platteville bridal boutique is breathing new life into the longtime business.
The owners of A&M Bridal Boutique recently changed its name to simply Bridal Boutique, updated its website and branding, and conducted significant interior renovations.
Tomi Gill said the business has switched things up since August 2019, when Hayley Mokros joined Gill as a co-owner of the business.
“We have sort of hit the refresh button on a lot of things,” Gill said. “We are trying to maintain the foundational elements that have made the business so successful over the years, while also giving it a new look and energy.”
Gill has worked at Bridal Boutique for about 19 years. She came into ownership of the business in 2010.
When Mokros became a co-owner, it fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process.
“I always knew I wanted to own a small business,” she said. “That was always the dream. I started with a lemonade stand, and it grew from there.”
Once she joined forces with Gill, the two wasted little time putting their mark on the business, which has served area customers for four decades.
The business’s new name is among the changes. The prior name reflected the first initials of previous owners Ann Kettler and Margy Spensley.
The current co-owners also renovated significant portions of the building.
This included the creation of a new “bridal suite,” complete with antique windows and a chandelier, where brides-to-be can try on wedding dresses. On top of that, they have repainted the entire facility and plan to install new flooring this summer.
Mokros said the interaction with customers is her favorite part of the job.
“We get to work with someone during such an important part of their lives,” she said. “Sometimes, we work with whole families for weddings, and we are building relationships with three or even four generations of a family all at once.”
In addition to its bridal work, the business works with clients seeking the ideal homecoming and prom gowns.
The business is located at 40 E. Main St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the summer. It can be reached at 608-348-8790.