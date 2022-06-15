FARLEY, Iowa — When Rick Colpitts became superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District seven years ago, he knew he was taking on a challenge — but not because the district was in a bad position.
“When I stepped into this district, it was in really good shape,” he said. “We had good facilities, and our enrollment was growing. Good is a pretty comfortable place to be, and … people tend to say, ‘Well, we don’t have to work harder, do we?’”
As he prepares to retire at the end of this month, Colpitts said he is proud of the culture of continuous improvement the district developed while he was at its helm. He pointed to a daylong training session for all staff that started in 2017, centered around positive mindset and positive behavioral support, as an example of the district’s commitment to professional and personal development.
“I think we shifted that mindset so that people found a reason to work harder because they could do better,” he said. “Our district stepped up to that challenge, for sure.”
Colpitts will be succeeded on July 1 by Epworth Elementary School Principal Dan Butler, who has spent 19 years in the district in various teaching and administrative roles.
“Rick’s done a great job of building up our district and really establishing what we believe, how we’re going to behave and … the programs that we provide,” Butler said. “The work that he has done with establishing positive relationships across the district has been pretty phenomenal.”
A strong vision
Before assuming the superintendent post in 2015, Colpitts spent 10 years in the Dubuque Community School District. That included stints as assistant principal and principal at Dubuque Senior High School before serving as the district’s director of human resources from 2012 to 2015.
The geographically large Western Dubuque district, which covers more than 550 square miles and 19 towns, presented a learning curve for Colpitts.
So, too, did the district’s two distinctly different high schools: Cascade Junior/Senior High School, a 2A school with fairly stable enrollment, and Western Dubuque High School, a 4A school whose enrollment continues to climb.
“In most cases, how you operate a 2A school district is very different from how you would operate a 4A district, and we have (both),” Colpitts said. “That’s probably been the hardest thing to do: balance that and maintain equity among all the students in the district and (ensure) that they have access to the same curriculum and the same activities.”
School Board President Jessica Pape said Colpitts brought a strong vision to the district, and his leadership “never wavered” despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Rick has been extremely instrumental in changing and directing the culture of our entire district,” Pape said. “Our motto is, ‘Better every day,’ and that’s something that Rick really has led by. I think his integrity, his passion (and) his commitment to all people has made an impact on everyone he worked with.”
Mark Tilson, who has served on the school board during Colpitts’ entire tenure with the district, likewise praised his work to implement a positive culture in WD schools.
“He’s the kind of person that when you talk with him, you know that he cares about what you have to say and he cares about you,” Tilson said. “… He’s a great, confident and humble leader.”
‘A great foundation’
Looking to the future, Colpitts said the district must continue to plan for future growth by keeping facilities updated and expanding as needed. The district had about 3,600 students at the start of this school year, a 4% increase over five years earlier.
“I don’t see our growth stopping,” he said. “We’re going to continue to see that, so we have to make sure that as we continue to grow, we continue to anticipate that growth so that we’ve got the capacity to educate all the kids.”
He noted that seven of the eight district’s schools have been expanded or renovated during his time with the district, with Western Dubuque High School slated for work in the coming year. District officials previously said that the more-than-$11-million project, which would expand the school’s vocational building and cafeteria, is slated to go out for bids in August or September.
Butler said he has worked closely with Colpitts over the past month to “learn the intricacies” of the superintendent role.
“A great foundation has been laid within the district, and I see myself stepping in as it’s now time to build the house and take things to the next level,” Butler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.