PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A contentious proposal to expand street access to all-terrain and utility vehicles that several Platteville residents believed was resolved last year has reemerged.
Two years after the city first allowed ATV/UTV riders to utilize a limited number of roads to traverse the city and patronize many businesses, a local club has requested the Platteville Common Council consider opening nearly all streets.
“The biggest reason we are bringing this up is to help the residents of this city to get on the routes,” said Chad Digman, president of the local ATV/UTV club. “It’s more for the people who are living in town to get on the routes that are outside of town.”
Currently, Broadway Street and Valley Road and sections of U.S. Business 151 along with Chestnut, Lancaster, Madison, Main, Mineral, North Oak, North Third and Water streets are open to ATV/UTV traffic.
Under the new proposal, all roads would be open except a handful located south of U.S. Business 151 in subdivisions and the Platteville Industrial Park, along with a section on Second Street, between Pine and Furnace streets, where a cluster of bars operates.
Opponents of expansion said the proposal overlooks the point that establishing routes through the city in 2019 and expanding them the following year reflected a compromise between the club and a large contingent of residents who opposed ATV/UTV traffic altogether.
Initially, proponents said the Platteville routes were necessary to link riders to adjoining county and town routes on which ATV/UTV riding already was permitted. Businesses also hoped to cash in on the sport’s popularity.
Detractors have voiced concerns that the city continues to ignore warnings from manufacturers that state ATV/UTVs are designed and sold for off-road use only, with the effect of posing unnecessary risks to operators and the public.
“Everything right now already is special consideration for people who own these vehicles,” said Platteville resident Evan Larson.
Platteville’s Community Safe Routes Committee objected to the proposal earlier this month in a 3-1 decision, with Member Cindy Tang casting the sole vote in favor of expansion.
She provided a statement to city officials that said she supports the “rights of this group of citizens” as she does “the bikers, walkers and people that use electric bikes.”
Committee Member Kristina Fields also sent a memo to city officials, writing that affected neighborhoods should be polled, but doing so is stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s current ordinance opens routes from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. year-round. ATV/UTV operators must possess a driver’s license and liability insurance, and the vehicles must have working headlights, brake lights and tail lights.
The city also prohibits open intoxicants, requires vehicles to travel below the posted speed limit and restricts on-street parking.
The Platteville Police Department provided data for 43 contacts that officers had concerning ATV/UTVs from late 2018 through 2020. The vast majority involved route violations, which Digman said would become a moot point if additional streets were opened.
He framed route expansion as a matter of convenience, but also described potential economic benefits to the city.
Wisconsin’s tourism industry is investing millions of dollars in outdoor recreation, noted Council Member Kathy Kopp, who serves on the Wisconsin Council on Tourism and the Grant County Tourism Council.
The latter body has identified the provision of ATV/UTV opportunities as a top priority, she said, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when the off-road-vehicle industry saw growth.
Council Member Jason Artz said he has yet to be presented with data that indicates the opening of local roadways had an economic benefit to local businesses.
Digman said he is unsure how businesses and the club would undertake the task of collecting such data.
The council will revisit the proposal at an upcoming meeting.