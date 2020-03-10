A Dubuque man originally accused of human trafficking and pimping was sentenced Monday to five years in prison on the latter charge.
John R. Hart, 68, of 2180 St. Celia St., previously entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for the charge of pimping. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists. As part of a plea agreement, the human trafficking charge was dismissed.
“From January 2016 to May of 2017, the defendant solicited women from China, with the assistance of his wife, and subjected them to committing sexual acts for money,” said Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Brigit Barnes on Monday while arguing for the five-year sentence — the maximum allowed under state law for the felony.
Hart’s attorney, Raphael Scheetz III, argued for a deferred judgment, noting his client’s age, poor health and lack of any prior criminal history.
With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Scheetz argued that allegations that Hart “exploited these women has no basis” and said his client took an Alford plea to avoid an “even 1% chance” of being convicted of human trafficking, which is a forcible felony that carries a mandatory prison term.
“That was a risk he could not take” because Hart is solely responsible for the care of his ill sister as well as his wife, Scheetz said.
Hart was arrested in May 2017 following a monthslong investigation into suspected prostitution at Dubuque massage parlors owned by him and his wife, Meirong Li, 56. Both were charged with pimping and human trafficking.
Li has pleaded not guilty to her charges. Her next court hearing is set for June 8.
Police conducted interviews with male customers who reported receiving sexual favors from workers at massage parlors Flower Garden Massage, 2600 Dodge St., and 485 TuiNa Studio, 485 Locust St., owned by Hart and Li. Officers as well found evidence of sexual activity while sifting through trash, analyzed listings on provocative websites commonly used to solicit sex and noted suspicious cash transactions, according to court documents.
Two undercover officers also reported being solicited for sex near the end of their massage. The two female employees who allegedly offered the sexual favors subsequently were arrested for prostitution, but those charges were dropped in the fall of 2017.
Suzanne Wright, a member of Set Free Dubuque and the Tri-State Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Slavery, read a statement Monday in court that was prepared by the one of the female employees.
“I came to the United States on Oct. 31, 2016, and started my journey (to pursue an education)” the statement said. “However, I did not expect this would be the start of my nightmares.”
The woman said the job “started fine, but it got more and more out of line,” including being taught by the parlor’s female owner “how to provide ‘special services’ to customers,” the statement said.
“I was terrified then,” the statement continued. “I could only obey her because I did not have a cellphone and car. I could not escape.”
The employee stated she has since become “self-abased” and “traumatized.”
“I cannot stop crying every time I look back at how I stayed at the parlor and worked every day and slept on a tiny bed, being monitored under surveillance every day,” Wright read from the statement. “The wonderful life I was expecting was destroyed. I cannot do what I like to do. It is like my life has become a disaster.”
Scheetz took issue with the victim-impact statement. He argued that the two employees gave contradictory statements at the time of their arrests and later, after the charges had been dropped and they hired an immigration lawyer “who advised them of all of the benefits they were going to get ... as victims of a crime.”
Hart, too, pleaded for leniency, arguing he was duped by human traffickers who took advantage of his “ignorance.”
“It was never my intention to commit a crime — and certainly none so serious as human trafficking and pimping,” he said. “... My intentions were good, but obviously, I was in over my head, and things went terribly awry. And, as I stand here now, I am filled with remorse.”
Judge John J. Bauercamper, however, deemed prison appropriate due to the nature of the crime, the length of time over which it occurred and “the need to protect the community from offenses of this type.”