FARLEY, Iowa — A woman who sued the Western Dubuque Community School District over claims of employee discrimination will receive $80,000 in a settlement.
Mary Ann Trumm, the district’s human resources and public relations director, filed a suit in October that alleged her pay was cut without reason and that she and others have suffered gender discrimination while working for the district.
Western Dubuque Community School Board members unanimously approved the settlement agreement during a special meeting Tuesday.
“All parties are satisfied with the resolution of all claims,” said Superintendent Rick Colpitts in a statement.
The settlement documents state that the district denied all of Trumm’s claims outlined in the initial lawsuit.
The agreement was signed by Trumm on Feb. 23. Adam Babinat, an attorney for Trumm, said he had no further comment on the agreement.
Of the $80,000 Trumm will receive, $25,000 will come from the district and $55,000 from the district’s insurance company.
The agreement states that the lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice seven days after Trumm receives the settlement payment.
“Trumm recognizes this settlement agreement extinguishes any such claim or claims and that she has no legal recourse, now or in the future, against (the) district for any of the claims set forth,” documents state.
Trumm has been employed at Western Dubuque Schools since August 2005 and has been the human resources and public relations director for several years, according to documents.
The settlement agreement states that Trumm also is voluntarily resigning from the school district effective March 18 for “personal reasons.” School board members also unanimously accepted Trumm’s resignation on Tuesday.
Documents also state that Trumm will be paid her wages and benefits through March 18 “as a paid leave of absence.”
In the lawsuit, Trumm alleges that Colpitts cut Trumm’s pay by $6,669 for the 2018-19 school year and by an additional $7,000 for the 2019-20 school year.
Colpitts previously told the Telegraph Herald in a statement that the pay cut was approved by the school board after it was determined Trumm’s pay did not match her job duties.
Trumm also alleges in documents that she observed “numerous occasions” when Colpitts treated women differently than men and that Colpitts gave “adverse treatment” to Trumm after she questioned some of his decisions.
Documents state that no investigations were conducted after Trumm complained in 2018 and 2019 to school board and district officials regarding her pay cut and gender inequity concerns.
Colpitts’ previous statement to the TH said the claims were presented to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and that the commission closed the file based on lack of evidence.