DICKEYVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities said a Potosi woman was severely injured in a head-on crash with a semi early this morning near Dickeyville. 

Samantha Klein, 29, was driving north on U.S. 61 near Indian Creek Road just before 1 a.m. when her vehicle crossed the center line, according to a release from the Grant County Sherriff's Department. 

Klein's vehicle struck a semi-tractor trailer driven by Kallen Faas, 29, of La Crosse. The release said Klein had to be extricated from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

