A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation for a fire at a Dubuque residence.
Brian T. Woods, 43, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after entering an Alford plea to a charge of reckless use of fire. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Woods will receive credit for time already in jail, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Woods initially was charged with second-degree arson.
Court documents state that police and firefighters responded to a fire on Dec. 24 at 1945 Ungs St. The fire was contained to a bedroom on the upper level of the building, which was a room that Woods was renting.
An investigation by Dubuque Fire Marshal Kevin Esser found that the fire originated in the area of a hole in the floor of the room, documents state. Esser found that a slow burn occurred in this area because there was insufficient heat to ignite surrounding materials.
Woods was not present at the residence at the time of the fire. But documents state that he placed calls to law enforcement four times that night, requesting officers drive by his residence regarding “some weird activity going on.”