Darlene Kearney sat alongside Yassin Abdalla on a recent morning, helping the young boy select which color marker to use to color an apple.
Yassin, a first-grader at Eisenhower Elementary School, began to scribble quickly with a green marker. Kearney was on hand to offer encouragement as he worked.
“What color is the stem here?” she asked.
“Uh, brown,” Yassin said.
Kearney often can be found at Eisenhower, where she volunteers three mornings per week to give students extra practice in reading and math. Her efforts have earned her the respect and affection of staff and students, some of whom refer to her simply as “Grandma.”
“She’s a great, great person to have in the classroom, a good resource for the kids, and she comes in every day with a smile and says, ‘What can I do?’” said Michele Roth, a first-grade teacher at Eisenhower.
During her visits to Eisenhower, Kearney goes to different classrooms to work with students on their reading and math skills. Students might read to Kearney or work on math or word flash cards.
And if the teachers need anything else, Kearney tries to help with that, too.
“The school is awesome, and the teachers and the students are all awesome,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for a nicer place to volunteer.”
Kearney said it is particularly gratifying to see students with whom she works improve their skills. She recalled one student who at first struggled with math flash cards, but by the end of the year could get everything right on a timed math test.
“If I get one student that I’ve worked with, that I have accomplished what I set out to do ... I feel really good,” she said.
Eisenhower students said they enjoy having the chance to work with “Grandma.” Jemma Goedken, a first-grader, said she likes reading with Kearney.
“I get to spell the words, and I also get to find the words (Kearney asks me to find),” Jemma said.
Roth said Kearney follows along with students’ progress and gets excited to see them move forward. The students likewise enjoy spending time with Kearney.
“I love having Grandma in here,” Roth said. “She just makes a great connection with the students. They’re excited to see her each day.”
Eisenhower Principal Andy Ferguson said Kearney helps support students in honing some of the skills they learn from their teachers by giving them extra practice. She also provides children with an additional caring adult who can support and encourage them.
“She has a soft spot and a kind heart for helping kids,” Ferguson said.