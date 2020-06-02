After spending liberally to help fend off the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubuque County government is trying now to seek reimbursements and protect against possible economic repercussions.
Dubuque County Budget Director Stella Runde said Monday that, to date, county departments have spent $1.4 million of the almost $2.4 million appropriated by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors for COVID-19 pandemic relief. She told supervisors that the county was able to handle that thus far, but they should begin thinking of how to recoup that spending.
“We could start with a letter to the governor, of what we have expended and ask for reimbursement on that,” Runde said. “But, the state has not said how they’re planning to reimburse or get funds to us.”
She explained that money for local governments in Congress’ Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act all went to the state to be distributed from there.
“Only 1% of counties nationwide got direct funding,” Runde said. “There’s a large, nationwide county issue for funding for coronavirus relief. We will have to closely monitor that situation and how we want to proceed there.”
But, with other funding possible from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Runde said the county needs to be careful about “double dipping.”
“Obviously, if we think we’re getting FEMA reimbursement, we wouldn’t ask the state specifically for that,” she said. “They would be a contributing partner in any FEMA reimbursement — 75% from the federal government, 10% from the state. That’s what we’re hoping. We’ll see. Obviously, every county in the country will be asking for these dollars.”
Runde and supervisors said that years of conservative budgeting had helped leave the county in solid fiscal shape. That has also been bolstered by growth in property valuations.
“Having healthy fund balances has been the rainy day fund in Dubuque County,” he said. “And the last few months, it’s been raining.”
But, Runde said this is not time to grow complacent.
“We’ve expended funds,” she said. “We’re planning to expend more. We’ve lost revenues. We believe that we will lose more. We’ve lost $600,000 in revenue so far.”
Runde said that statewide, counties had reported $54 million in revenue losses.
The supervisors’ Interim Executive Director Ed Raber said that he had been participating in several digital meetings of the Iowa Urban County Coalition and Iowa Association of Counties, where he had heard similar concerns by many counties.
“There’s a lot of flux in a lot of what’s going on out there,” he said.
Runde also said she would be watching the Iowa State Legislature closely, once it reconvenes on Wednesday.
“We don’t know what they’ll be doing or the impacts they’ll make on our budget,” she said. “That’s the way it flows downward.”
And, she said property valuations and residents’ investments are also likely to continue their decline.
“There are increased expenses, but we’ve probably done a lot of the emergency spending,” Runde said. “Now we need to look at how our revenues will be impacted, because that will set us up for the next couple of years, based on how this plays out. We need to consider the possibility of valuation changes and a recession,” she said. “With high unemployment, low property sales, we could see property valuations changing.”